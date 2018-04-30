Yelling at your Google Home to play a series or movie on your Chromecast-connected TV is one of those First World luxuries that become more and more mundane as you use them. Up until now in the US, you've been able to play YouTube TV, Netflix, CBS All Access, CWTV, HBO Now, and Viki, and now the seventh service is making its way through: Starz.

To sign in with your Starz account and start watching Outlander, Power, or The Girlfriend Experience among other content, go to your Google Home app, tap More settings in the side menu, and scroll down to see Videos and Photos. There you'll find Starz among the possible services to link. And you're right, that list still, bafflingly, doesn't have Google Play Movies.