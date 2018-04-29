Even though Motorola usually doesn't push software updates in a timely manner, it doesn't take long for the company to release the accompanying kernel source code. The Moto G6 and E5 family was officially announced earlier this month, and even though the phones aren't widely available yet, Motorola has released the kernel source for one model - the G6 Play.

The kernel source code for the G6 Play has been uploaded to GitHub, under the device names "aljeter" and "jeter." If you're not familiar with this process, the code allows developers to create custom ROMs and recoveries more easily. Hopefully Motorola will release the kernel source for its other new phones soon.