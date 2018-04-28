The Essential Phone and 360 Camera are in demand around the world — according to Essential. So the company is responding by selling its phone and accessories directly to consumers in Canada, the UK, France, Germany, and Japan. If you live in one of those five countries, it's time to get mildly excited.

Consumers in those newly added countries can now go to Essential.com to start an order, though the company notes there are some special terms and conditions in tow. The website's "Terms of Sale" page links to each country's Product Terms of Use and Limited Warranty language.

Starting today, we’re opening the https://t.co/5XqZeQu9cW store to orders from more countries, including Canada, France, Japan and UK. Special terms and conditions apply to these orders, so please read the information carefully: https://t.co/uZK8sLvUA5 pic.twitter.com/QXEWf8OEnE — Essential (@essential) April 27, 2018

A quick test toggling shipping-address countries during the checkout process shows that standard prices apply: The Black Moon and Pure White variants of the PH-1 are the equivalent of $499, while the Stellar Gray and Copper Black variants are the equivalent of $599. The 360 Camera remains $199.

Essential notes that shipping charges outside of the US vary by country and are calculated during the checkout process. Orders made via Essential.com will arrive for delivery in approximately five business days for customers outside the US.

The company also reminds international customers that they are responsible for taxes, fees, and duties, and that Essential is not responsible for "risk of loss or failure of delivery due to customs or related issues."

The expansion of sales to these five new countries is a nice achievement for Essential, and a spokeswoman for the company says it's continuing to work on plans for international expansion. While the PH-1 is by no means great, the phone is on its second Android 8.1 Oreo build and remains a treat to hold. So if you live in one of the countries mentioned above and are interested in an Essential Phone or 360 Camera, go to Essential.com to start your order.