The Honor 7X – arguably the best budget phone in the U.S. right now despite launching with Nougat – is slated to officially get Oreo starting next Monday, April 30. Honor announced this via its USA Twitter page and in a press release, The update not only brings the phone up to Android 8.0, but it adds several new features to the $199 phone.

Though an official changelog has yet to be released, here are some highlights to expect:

New floating navigation dock

Updated setting menu and Phone Manager

Phone gallery recycle bin

Seamless LinkedIn integration

Link up two Bluetooth device

Face unlock

Some savvy 7X owners joined the beta program when it was announced last month, though I never got the OTA on my unit. Still, a month and a half testing period is a pretty short turnaround, especially for Huawei. The face unlock will appeal to some, certainly, but I have my doubts about the new floating navigation dock. If it's anything like we've seen on the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro, it won't suit everyone's tastes.

Honor says that the OTA will start rolling out in the U.S. on Monday, April 30, so be checking for that update notification.