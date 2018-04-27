LG announced the creation of a new division recently that is intended to improve its sluggish smartphone updates. The so-called "Software Upgrade Center" is now set to make its first contribution to LG's smartphones. The company has announced Oreo updates for the G6 will begin on Monday. Don't get too excited, though. It'll take time for all variants to get the update.
According to LG's (translated) announcement, the AI features that debuted on the V30S ThinQ will come to the G6 in this update. The Verizon V30 also got the ThinQ AI stuff in a recent update. I don't think the AI features are a big deal, but you also get all the standard Oreo goodies like autofill support and picture-in-picture video. The update will start rolling out in Korea on April 30th, but there's no word on timing for other regions. US carriers will certainly slow down the process with additional testing.
After the G6 update is complete, the Software Upgrade Center will continue with other LG phones. LG says next on the agenda are the V20 and G5. Those were both launched in 2016, so it's nice to see LG hasn't forgotten them.
- Source:
- LG
