The last week of April is finally nearing its end, so we have one more round of app sales to get through before the weekend starts. Today's list is smaller, kind of like Wednesday's, with a few noteworthy items. You will find those in bold. Otherwise, enjoy your weekend and I'll be back again next week to finish off April.

Free

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

Sale

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

MIUI ORIGINAL ICON PACK HD $3.49 -> $1.49; 7 days