Article Contents
The last week of April is finally nearing its end, so we have one more round of app sales to get through before the weekend starts. Today's list is smaller, kind of like Wednesday's, with a few noteworthy items. You will find those in bold. Otherwise, enjoy your weekend and I'll be back again next week to finish off April.
Free
Apps
- SnapShot - Screenshots Pro $1.49 -> Free; 4 hours
- Earth HD Deluxe Edition $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- 0Quotes $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Music Player Pro $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Smart Touch (Pro - No ads) $1.49 -> Free; 7 days
Games
- Game Studio Tycoon 2 $2.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Zombie City Defense 2 $1.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Adventure of Priestess $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Naval Warfare Korea vs Japan $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Stereobreak $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- After Days EP1:Shindhupalcholk $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Mystery of Fortune 2 $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Adding Fractions Math Trainer $2.49 -> Free; 6 days
- Sokoban Land DX $2.99 -> Free; 6 days
- WILOO $2.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Addition Math Game $2.49 -> Free; 7 days
- Shan Gui $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- S8-UI Note 8Launcher Icon Pack- Nova, Apex, Action $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Odici - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Agos - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Voger - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Bolabo - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Mangis Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Pro version. CCENT - ICND1 Exam 100-105 $6.99 -> $4.49; 4 hours
- Dog Anatomy : Canine Anatomy $4.49 -> $0.99; 1 day
- Horse Anatomy Diagrams : Equine Anatomy $4.49 -> $0.99; 1 day
- aCalendar+ Calendar & Tasks $5.99 -> $2.99; 2 days
- KING ROM - S8 Edition $4.99 -> $2.49; 3 days
- Learn German LuvLingua Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days
- Learn Korean Language Pro $4.99 -> $2.99; 3 days
- Learn Swedish LuvLingua Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; 4 days
- LED Blinker Notifications Pro - Manage your lights $2.99 -> $1.49; 4 days
- SVR PRO, Record video in Background, Hidden $5.99 -> $3.99; 4 days
- My Sheet Music - Sheet music viewer $5.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Purple Player Pro: Music Player App $2.49 -> Free; 5 days
- Chemistry Dictionary $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Diseases & Disorders $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Geo Flags Academy Unlimited $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Portrait Photography Poses Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; 7 days
- Pulsar Music Player Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; 7 days
- VPN Browser for VK.com Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
Games
- Kitty Powers' Love Life $5.99 -> $3.99; 2 days
- Kitty Powers' Matchmaker $2.99 -> $1.99; 2 days
- Roll For It! $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days
- Sentinels Sidekick $3.99 -> $0.99; 3 days
- Expanse RTS Premium $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Planar Conquest - 4X strategy $4.49 -> $1.49; 6 days
- Doom & Destiny $4.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Galaxy Trucker $4.99 -> $2.99; 7 days
- Mental Hospital IV HD $2.49 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Note Fighter Unlimited $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Punch Kidd $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- MIUI ORIGINAL ICON PACK HD $3.49 -> $1.49; 7 days
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- APK Editor Pro $4.99 -> $2.99; 2 days
- Dream Book $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Network Signal Resetter $3.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
Comments