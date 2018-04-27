The last week of April is finally nearing its end, so we have one more round of app sales to get through before the weekend starts. Today's list is smaller, kind of like Wednesday's, with a few noteworthy items. You will find those in bold. Otherwise, enjoy your weekend and I'll be back again next week to finish off April.

Free

Apps

  1. SnapShot - Screenshots Pro $1.49 -> Free; 4 hours
  2. Earth HD Deluxe Edition $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
  3. 0Quotes $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
  4. Music Player Pro $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  5. Smart Touch (Pro - No ads) $1.49 -> Free; 7 days

Games

  1. Game Studio Tycoon 2 $2.99 -> Free; 1 day
  2. Zombie City Defense 2 $1.99 -> Free; 2 days
  3. Adventure of Priestess $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
  4. Naval Warfare Korea vs Japan $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
  5. Stereobreak $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
  6. After Days EP1:Shindhupalcholk $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  7. Mystery of Fortune 2 $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  8. Adding Fractions Math Trainer $2.49 -> Free; 6 days
  9. Sokoban Land DX $2.99 -> Free; 6 days
  10. WILOO $2.99 -> Free; 6 days
  11. Addition Math Game $2.49 -> Free; 7 days
  12. Shan Gui $0.99 -> Free; 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. S8-UI Note 8Launcher Icon Pack- Nova, Apex, Action $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
  2. Odici - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
  3. Agos - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  4. Voger - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  5. Bolabo - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  6. Mangis Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Pro version. CCENT - ICND1 Exam 100-105 $6.99 -> $4.49; 4 hours
  2. Dog Anatomy : Canine Anatomy $4.49 -> $0.99; 1 day
  3. Horse Anatomy Diagrams : Equine Anatomy $4.49 -> $0.99; 1 day
  4. aCalendar+ Calendar & Tasks $5.99 -> $2.99; 2 days
  5. KING ROM - S8 Edition $4.99 -> $2.49; 3 days
  6. Learn German LuvLingua Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days
  7. Learn Korean Language Pro $4.99 -> $2.99; 3 days
  8. Learn Swedish LuvLingua Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; 4 days
  9. LED Blinker Notifications Pro - Manage your lights $2.99 -> $1.49; 4 days
  10. SVR PRO, Record video in Background, Hidden $5.99 -> $3.99; 4 days
  11. My Sheet Music - Sheet music viewer $5.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
  12. Purple Player Pro: Music Player App $2.49 -> Free; 5 days
  13. Chemistry Dictionary $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  14. Diseases & Disorders $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  15. Geo Flags Academy Unlimited $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  16. Portrait Photography Poses Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; 7 days
  17. Pulsar Music Player Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; 7 days
  18. VPN Browser for VK.com Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days

Games

  1. Kitty Powers' Love Life $5.99 -> $3.99; 2 days
  2. Kitty Powers' Matchmaker $2.99 -> $1.99; 2 days
  3. Roll For It! $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days
  4. Sentinels Sidekick $3.99 -> $0.99; 3 days
  5. Expanse RTS Premium $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
  6. Planar Conquest - 4X strategy $4.49 -> $1.49; 6 days
  7. Doom & Destiny $4.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  8. Galaxy Trucker $4.99 -> $2.99; 7 days
  9. Mental Hospital IV HD $2.49 -> $0.99; 7 days
  10. Note Fighter Unlimited $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  11. Punch Kidd $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. MIUI ORIGINAL ICON PACK HD $3.49 -> $1.49; 7 days

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

  1. APK Editor Pro $4.99 -> $2.99; 2 days
  2. Dream Book $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  3. Network Signal Resetter $3.99 -> $0.99; 7 days