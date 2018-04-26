Lenovo-owned Motorola has definitely passed its glory years, but the company is still pretty good about releasing the kernel sources for the new updates on its phones. The Moto Z2 Play (albus) is up next, with Lenovorola pushing the device's Oreo kernel sources to GitHub.

Having these available will allow developers to make custom ROMs and the like with far greater ease than without them. So if you're developing for the Z2 Play, or thinking about it, Motorola has made your life easier.

You can download the source code at the GitHub link below.