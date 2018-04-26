Since Google decided to split Hangouts into separate apps for chat and calls with a renewed focus on business users, the video conferencing app Meet has coexisted with good old Hangouts video. As of May 21st, that will no longer be the case and Meet will take over all face-to-face communications when a meeting is scheduled in Google Calendar.

According to Google, this is because Meet "provides significantly better performance" with "a cleaner, more focused user experience" and a "simple, secure and reliable method for guests to join meetings." A lot of effort has been put into getting Meet right, including creating custom hardware for the service. It's also been regularly updated with new features such as the recent addition of calling out to US and Canadian phone numbers.

In its message to G Suite administrators, Google has also stated that you can opt out of the enforced change for a further 4 weeks by navigating to Apps > G Suite > Google Hangouts > Global Settings, although it might be worth just rolling with it at this point. You can compare the two options and learn more about Meet here.

Meet currently only supports Google's own Chrome browser, although support for Mozilla Firefox is coming ahead of the automatic activation in May. Support for Safari and Internet Explorer is promised to arrive before the end of the opt-out period. See here for full details of the transition plan.