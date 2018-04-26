So you need some more storage in your phone? Well, you're in luck as long as you've got a microSD card slot. The 200GB SanDisk card is on sale today for a mere $56. That's the cheapest we've seen it since the last Black Friday sale.

This is a microSD card, and you should be pretty familiar with those by now. I won't bore you with details except to say it has transfer speeds as high as 100MB/s and supports the A1 standard for running apps. It's around $15 cheaper than it was a few days ago and has Prime shipping.

This card is part of Amazon's larger Gold Box deals today, which you should check out. There aren't any other mobile-specific things, but there's some good stuff. For example, a GTX 1050 Ti GPU for a non-obscene amount of money. The sales are valid today only.