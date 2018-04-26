Logitech has been known for its webcams for a long time, and a while ago it started bringing that expertise into the home security camera market. The Logitech Circle 2 was released earlier this year and our own Ryan Whitwam got a chance to try it out, finding that it was superior to the first generation in almost every way. In fact, one of the only minor quibbles he had over the camera was its relatively high price when compared to other cameras on the market. The upside is that that flaw ceases to exist as soon as a good deal comes along, and that's precisely what has happened.

You can grab a pair of these wired cameras with an included wall mount for just $259.99 on Amazon — a $90 saving over the previous price of $349.99. The deal is especially enticing when you consider that just one of these cameras would set you back by around $180. The pack is currently out of stock, but don't worry: you can still buy the combo to ensure you get the discounted price, and Amazon will send them to you as soon as they're available.

The Logitech Circle 2 is a wired security camera that has a lot going for it. For one, it works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple Homekit. It's got multiple cloud storage plans to choose from, and unlike some other brands, you can get a free plan which stores footage for 24 hours for as many cameras as you like. Considering you might be spending at least $5 a month with other cameras, that alone can save you a lot of money in the long run. The Circle 2 also has a 180-degree field of view, night vision up to 15 feet, records in both 720p and 1080p, comes with a microphone and a speaker, and connects to the internet via Wi-Fi 802.11 g/n 2.4GHz or 5GHz.

You can control your camera through the Logi Circle app, which lets you check on your home from wherever you are. You'll also get snapshots in activity alerts even if you're on the free plan, something other brands typically only offer for their paying subscribers.

If you're unsure why anyone would decide to buy a security camera, look no further than the dumbfounding experience Artem had with his Amazon delivery driver. You can watch the incident in the video below, which got picked up by everything from CNET to the Daily Mail — in fact, one of the few places that didn't write about it was Android Police. Go figure. The event was actually recorded using Artem's Nest camera, but the Logitech Circle would arguably have worked just as well.

To pick up your own set of Logitech Circle 2 security cameras (with the added window mount thrown in), head over to Amazon and grab them before the price goes back up.