Looking to pick up a cheap tablet? Amazon has you covered. Right now, you can get $50 off all variants of the Fire HD 10, meaning that you can pay as little as $100 for a 10" FHD tablet (32GB with ads). That's pretty great.

Whether you opt for ads or not, you're getting a 10.1" 1080p IPS LCD, an unnamed quad-core CPU, 2GB of RAM, 32GB or 64GB of storage, Alexa, and dual-band AC Wi-Fi. Amazon claims that you can expect up to ten hours of battery life.

While it doesn't come with the Play Store out of the box, there are guides out there to help you get going. Once you've got that up and running, you can even add a tablet as an authorized device with Google's new GApps policy.

If you want the full 64GB without ads, you'll need to fork over $154.99, or $114.99 for the 32GB. With special offers, the 32GB is going for $99.99 and the 64GB for $139.99. If you're interested, check out the source link below.