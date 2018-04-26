Chromebooks are continuing to become a very attractive product, but not everyone wants to drop $1000 or more on a Pixelbook. Asus is one of the better names in this space, especially with the Flip C302. If you're more interested in a smaller form factor, the C213SA-YS02-S has fallen to $319.85, which is a nice $79.15 off MSRP.

This ruggedized little convertible has an 11.6" HD touchscreen on a 360° hinge, a spillproof keyboard, and an Intel 3350 CPU, which isn't the best chip, as well as Android app support, USB-C, 32GB of flash storage, 4GB of DDR4 RAM, and a stylus. I wouldn't expect superb performance out of it, but it should do just fine with a few browser tabs and apps open.

It's actually cheaper to get the stylus model right now, with just the laptop going for $323.99. You can pick up one of these Chromebook Flips for yourself at the source link below.