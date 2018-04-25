Sometimes it can be hard to get excited about all the smart home gadgets out there. Almost every company seems to have a wireless security camera (just give a search on Amazon), but every once in a while we see something that's actually sort of cool or unique. Today it's the Reolink Go that's caught our eye. It's a 4G LTE security camera with a weatherproof design, rechargeable battery, and optional solar panel. It's currently available for pre-purchase at a promotional price via an Indiegogo campaign, which has already met its funding goal with one month remaining.
With LTE for data, individuals looking to protect large areas like a property line can deploy security monitoring across a larger area—assuming they're willing to foot the bill on data. Complimenting that added flexibility, it also includes a built-in rechargeable battery and weatherproof design, allowing short-term deployment for things like construction sites or seasonal use. And, of course, it has all the basics you'd expect in a security camera for 2018: 1080p resolution, 130-degree FoV, motion sensor, alerts, two-way audio, and microSD support for on-device recording.
We're pretty familiar with Reolink's products here. Artem's a big fan of smart home gadgets, and he's played with a few of the company's other offerings. In general, he's been impressed by the company's hardware, though the software quality and integration aren't quite as good as some of the higher-end solutions. Even so, he's enjoyed using Reolink's Argus 2 with a solar panel.
The Reolink Go is compatible in the US with AT&T and T-Mobile, and it's worth noting that you'll need to pay for cellular service for the camera separately. No data plan is provided.
With other similar LTE-equipped offerings like the Arlo Go running $350-420, the cost of the Reolink Go is surprising. Early Bird pricing is $119 per camera ($159 after the first 100 sold, and ostensibly $250 at launch), while the solar-panel equipped model runs $176. The promo-price solar panel pack, at $136, has already sold out.
Press Release
Reolink Go Wire-Free 4G LTE Security Camera That Roams Free Without WiFi is Now Available on Indiegogo
HONG KONG, April 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reolink launches its first and groundbreaking 4G wire-free rechargeable security camera – Reolink Go on Indiegogo today after a stunning debut at CES 2018 back in January.
Check the details of Reolink Go Indiegogo campaign here:
https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/reolink-go-wire-free-4g-rechargeable-security-cam?utm_source=media&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=press%20release#/
“At Reolink, we’ve focused on helping people stay connected and secure anywhere at any time, even in places with no WiFi and power,” said Colin Liu, the CEO of Reolink, “We are proud to launch our first 4G-LTE security camera Reolink Go on Indiegogo today.”
While traditional video monitoring solutions still require WiFi/Ethernet connection or power outlets, Reolink Go is one step ahead. Connecting to the 4G-LTE mobile network and running on the rechargeable battery, Reolink Go, the 100% wire-free mobile smart camera, provides an easy video surveillance solution for places with no WiFi, no electrical power source, or any place that's previously unreachable for a WiFi-connected security camera!
It connects to the 4G mobile network provided by various network service providers including the nationwide AT&T (U.S.), T-Mobile (U.S. & Germany), EE Limited (UK), Vodafone (UK, Germany & Italy), O2 (UK & Germany), Three UK, Wind Tre (Italy), and more. Wire-free Reolink Go also supports solar charging via the Reolink Solar Panel for constant solar charging. It can be set up in seconds and easily deployed and re-deployed with a simple tap on the intuitive mobile apps.
Features and benefits of Reolink Go include:
- 100% Wire-Free: Reolink Go is 100% wire-free portable security camera that allows users to place it anywhere. No wires, no hassle.
- 4G Connectivity: It connects to 4G LTE wireless network, enabling it to roam free in locations with limited or no WiFi. No WiFi, no worries.
- Rechargeable Battery: Long-running rechargeable battery extends battery life and cuts costs. Save troubles and save money.
- Solar Charging: It can connect to Reolink Solar Panel for constant solar charging and non-stop power supply. Flexible and eco-friendly.
- Starlight Night Vision: It captures better and sharper videos (up to 33ft) at night. More visual details and better clarity even in the dark.
- 1080p Full HD: It provides true 1080p (1920*1080) Full HD videos with 130° wide viewing angle.
- Smart Motion Sensing & Alerts: It detects motion smartly and sends alerts via notification & email in real-time; customizable voice alert is available.
- 2-Way Audio: The built-in speakers and microphone let users listen in and talk back interactively.
- Live View & Streaming on Apps: View live video feeds, record, snapshot, or just checking in with intuitive Smartphone apps (iOS & Android).
- Cloud Storage: Save motion-triggered recordings securely in the Reolink Cloud and never miss important details.
- Weatherproof Design: IP65 weatherproof Reolink Go braves elements, rain or shine, inside and out.
Pricing & Availability
Pre-order of Reolink Go (MSRP $250) is now available on Indiegogo starting from $119 USD (52% off) for the early birds on a first-come-first-serve basis. Early bird perks including $159 USD ($91 off) for one Reolink Go, $299 USD ($201 off) for Reolink Go 2-Pack and more special offers are available on Indiegogo. All items are estimated to be shipped in July 2018 to the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, and Italy.
A cellular data plan is required for use and can be selected individually by consumers. More supported mobile network service providers in European countries will be updated later.
About Reolink
Reolink, a leading provider of home security products and camera solutions, has been dedicating to delivering advanced and high-quality consumers security cameras/system and reliable solutions for home and business. The products range from PoE security cameras/system, wireless security cameras/systems, to wire-free battery-powered security cameras, which are widely used in home surveillance, business surveillance, baby monitoring, etc. Reolink products are available and sold worldwide, providing video surveillance and protection for millions of homes and families.
For more information about Reolink and its products, please visit https://reolink.com.
Media Contact
Olivia/PR manager
Email: [email protected]
Reolink Digital Technology Co., Ltd.
Tel: +1 2134012832
Room G, 8th Floor, King Palace Plaza, 55 King Yip Street, Kwun Tong, Kowloon, Hong Kong
- Source:
- Indiegogo
Comments