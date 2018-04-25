Sometimes it can be hard to get excited about all the smart home gadgets out there. Almost every company seems to have a wireless security camera (just give a search on Amazon), but every once in a while we see something that's actually sort of cool or unique. Today it's the Reolink Go that's caught our eye. It's a 4G LTE security camera with a weatherproof design, rechargeable battery, and optional solar panel. It's currently available for pre-purchase at a promotional price via an Indiegogo campaign, which has already met its funding goal with one month remaining.

With LTE for data, individuals looking to protect large areas like a property line can deploy security monitoring across a larger area—assuming they're willing to foot the bill on data. Complimenting that added flexibility, it also includes a built-in rechargeable battery and weatherproof design, allowing short-term deployment for things like construction sites or seasonal use. And, of course, it has all the basics you'd expect in a security camera for 2018: 1080p resolution, 130-degree FoV, motion sensor, alerts, two-way audio, and microSD support for on-device recording.

We're pretty familiar with Reolink's products here. Artem's a big fan of smart home gadgets, and he's played with a few of the company's other offerings. In general, he's been impressed by the company's hardware, though the software quality and integration aren't quite as good as some of the higher-end solutions. Even so, he's enjoyed using Reolink's Argus 2 with a solar panel.

The Reolink Go is compatible in the US with AT&T and T-Mobile, and it's worth noting that you'll need to pay for cellular service for the camera separately. No data plan is provided.

With other similar LTE-equipped offerings like the Arlo Go running $350-420, the cost of the Reolink Go is surprising. Early Bird pricing is $119 per camera ($159 after the first 100 sold, and ostensibly $250 at launch), while the solar-panel equipped model runs $176. The promo-price solar panel pack, at $136, has already sold out.