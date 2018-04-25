After several leaks, the updated Gmail interface and functionality is launching officially today for both consumers and enterprise G Suite users. There's a lot to unpack, so without further ado, here are all the new features you can expect to see.

For consumers

The new web Gmail experience is launching today on the web. You can opt in to try it out by going to the Settings icon on the top right of your inbox and choosing "Try the new Gmail." It's not live for me yet, but it should roll out soon during the day. If you want to opt out, you can go back there and choose "Go back to classic Gmail." After a period of testing, Google hopes to start nudging users toward turning on the new interface, then hopefully rolling it out by default to everyone worldwide.

Some of these features are launching with the redesign today, others will start showing up over the coming weeks, so as with all things Google, be patient if you don't see everything straight away.

Integration with Calendar, Tasks, Keep

Along with the new Gmail, Google is launching a revamped Google Tasks and making it, as well as Calendar and Keep, easily accessible in Gmail from a right-side panel.

Quick actions, snooze, view attachments

If you hover over any email in your inbox, you'll see a few quick action icons that let you archive, delete, mark as read, RSVP to invites, and snooze the email so it shows up later. Attachments will also display as small and easily accessible chips below the email.

Nudges

We've all been there: you get an email and hope to reply to it today, maybe tomorrow at the latest. Fast forward two weeks and that email is still hanging in your inbox and you are actively trying to avoid looking at it again. Gmail will start nudging you to follow up with emails you've received a few days ago and neglected.

Smart replies

After launching on the mobile apps, Smart replies are coming to the web Gmail interface too. For short messages and answers, this is a quick way to get things done without crafting an elaborate reply.

Bolder warnings

Spam and fishing emails are a part of our everyday lives and from now on, you'll see bolder, bigger, redder warnings when an email looks suspicious.

Mobile: High priority notifications and unsubscribing

Leaving the web interface for a second, the mobile app will get two new features. One of them is an option to turn on notifications for high priority emails only, so you don't get bombarded with the 10 newsletters and 40 promotions you receive every day. The second is a smart feature that suggests you unsubscribe from newsletters you rarely open.

Confidential mode

You can think of the new confidential mode as Snapchat's expiring messages but in email form. Some of us have to deal with sensitive information in our emails and the confidential mode ensures the data that's sent is as protected as possible: the recipient won't be able to forward, copy, download, or print a confidential email (though they'll likely still be able to screenshot it), and the sender has the option to make these emails expire after a certain period of time.

For G Suite users

G Suite users will benefit from the same features as regular Gmail users, but will need to have the new interface turned on by their admin in the Admin console, as part of the G Suite Early Adopter Program (EAP). Many of the features discussed here will roll out in a limited release now for them and will ramp up over the coming weeks.

On top of the aforementioned additions for Gmail users, G Suite customers will have the option to require additional verification via text message if someone wants to view a confidential email, to further protect the data. They'll also have access to their Gmail add-ons from the right-side panel, along with Calendar, Keep, and Tasks - this same panel will start showing up in more G Suite products in the coming months too. And finally, they will have better offline support in their browser, allowing them to search, write, reply, delete, or archive up to 90 days of email without a connection then sync everything up when they're back online.