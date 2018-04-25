LG has waited a bit longer than expected to announce a successor to the G6, but the G7 ThinQ is probably just around the corner. LG has been dropping breadcrumbs in the lead-up to the announcement, and today it's talking about the screen. As previous rumors suggested, it'll be an LCD. However, LG says its "Super Bright Display" technology will offer improved battery life with a brightness of 1,000 nits.

The display will be 6.1-inches with a resolution of 3120 x 1440. That works out to an unusual ratio of 19.5:9, which is even taller than Samsung's displays. A brightness around 1,000 nits would put the G7 on the same level as modern OLED panels, making the phone more usable in the great outdoors. This appears to be LG Display's M+ technology, which makes use of an RGBW matrix (instead of just RGB) to boost brightness and efficiency. LG says this panel will be 30% more efficient than last year's.

The G7's LCD will cover all of the DCI-P3 color space, and you'll be able to choose between multiple display modes. You can see those in the screenshots above, and the image also shows how the notch can be "hidden" on the G7 ThinQ. Although, hiding the notch on an LCD will probably look a bit weird without the perfect black levels of OLED.

It is a bit strange for LG to go back to LCD after finally rolling out new OLEDs last year. That will make it harder to minimize bezels, but the company claims the chin on the G7 ThinQ will be only half as large as it was on the G6. That's something, at least.