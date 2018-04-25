The removal of Facebook posts that violate some of the social network's policies can now be appealed. Content flagged for certain violations will be made private, and the poster presented the option to begin an appeals process to restore the post.

Posts flagged as being in violation of Facebook's Community Standards regarding nudity and sex, violence, or hate speech can be manually reviewed and restored if they're found to be appropriate. Users will also be able to request review for posts that were flagged but not removed. Reviews for additional types of violations are also coming, although Facebook didn't specify when.



An example of what the appeals process will look like on the user's end.

According to Facebook's Help Community, prior to this formal review process, a user's best bet when a post was removed was to submit the content again with a more restricted post audience.

Facebook will hold live events in several countries around the world beginning in May, in a series called Facebook Forums: Community Standards. At the events, Facebook representatives will discuss the platform's content policies and request feedback.