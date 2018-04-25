As headphone jacks continue to disappear, Bluetooth audio options are becoming more and more relevant. Here's a good deal on one such option: Samsung's Level On Wireless headphones, normally $199.99, are 75 percent off at just $49.99 direct from Samsung on eBay.

The headphones can connect over Bluetooth or with a supplied auxiliary cable (should your device support that sort of thing). When listening wirelessly, a touch pad on the outside of the right ear cup allows you to control media playback and volume and answer calls without fiddling with your phone. A satchel is also included, to store the cans in when they're folded up. There's a Samsung Level app for tuning the sound to your liking and additional functionality, although some of its features are only supported on Samsung phones.

Jump on it if you're interested; there's a limited quantity available, according to the listing. The headphones are new, not used or refurbished, and at $49.99, they're likely to go quick.