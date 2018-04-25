Nest launched the Cam IQ last year as its first device with facial recognition, and over time, it's gotten more features like Google Assistant integration. It's a great camera, but the $300 asking price is steep. You can, however, get a solid discount today on Woot. You can save $100 or more, and the camera isn't even a refurb.

This camera sports a 4k sensor, but it streams in 1080p. The higher resolution sensor allows the IQ to zoom in without losing as much detail as other cameras. It can recognize faces to let you know who has been lurking around, as well. There's no local storage, so you need a Nest Aware subscription to keep any of the footage from the camera—make sure to figure that into your purchase decision. The Cam IQ is an indoor-only device, so you'll have to grab the new outdoor version if you need to keep an eye on an outdoor space.

Woot has the single camera on sale for $199.99, which is $100 less than the regular price. If you pick up a two-pack, that's just $339.99 ($160 less than normal). Shipping is fulfilled by Amazon, and it will cost you $5-10 unless you log in with an Amazon Prime account. This deal is valid today only, or until supply runs out.