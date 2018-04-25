The upcoming ASUS Chromebox 3 is now available to pre-order from a number of retailers ahead of its official release. Prices start at $249.99 for the most affordable model with an Intel Celeron chip, while a maxed-out Core i7 model is listed for a whopping $733.99. They’re expecting to start shipping in the coming weeks.

ASUS announced the Chromebox 3 at CES back in January. Alongside the Acer Chromebox CX13, it’s one of a number of Chrome OS devices with eighth-generation (Kaby Lake) Intel processors that are slated for release this spring, but ASUS did not provide us with an exact release date. Now a number of retailers are making the Chromebox 3 available to pre-order, signalling its debut is imminent.

The Chromebox 3 is available in four variants, each with different Kaby Lake CPUs. Here’s how much you’ll pay for each model through TigerDirect:

Chromebox 3 Celeron — $249.99

Chromebox 3 Core i3 — $449.99

Chromebox 3 Core i5 — $501.99

Chromebox 3 Core i7 — $733.99

All four models offer DDR4 memory and flash storage, but the specifics of each are yet to be confirmed by ASUS, TigerDirect, or NextWarehouse, another retailer that has already made the Chromebox 3 available to pre-order at slightly steeper prices. We do know that you can expect USB-C connectivity, dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and Gigabit LAN with all models. It’s also worth noting that the Chromebox 3 will run Android apps from the Play Store.

Tiger doesn’t provide concrete release dates with any of its Chromebox 3 listings, but it promises they’ll be dispatched as soon as they’re available. NextWarehouse isn’t providing any specifics, either. We’re expecting the device to appear within two to three weeks.