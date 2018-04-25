Article Contents
It's Wednesday! We're halfway through the last week of April, so that means it's time for the second round of app sales. Today's list is much smaller than Monday's, though it does have a couple of goodies. Have a good rest of your week, and I'll see you all one more time on Friday.
Free
Apps
- Mobile Counter Pro - 4G, WIFI $2.00 -> Free; 1 day
- Voice Recorder $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Total Media Player Pro $2.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Running Calculator $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Todo Reminder Pro + Widget $1.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Dim Night Mode Screen - Night Mode Pro $1.49 -> Free; 5 days
- MSafe - Pro $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- MyTorrent Pro : Advance Torrent App $2.49 -> Free; 5 days
- Speccy Spectrum Analyzer $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
Games
- Ghoul $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Final Destination $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- League of Stickman: (Dreamsky)Warriors $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Preschool Math Trainer $2.49 -> Free; 4 days
- The House HD $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Planetarix $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
Icon packs & customization
- Atlantis 3D Pro Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 4 hours
- Africa 3D Pro Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Ortus Icon Pack Pro $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Piranha Aquarium 3D lwp $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Ollym Pic Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Paper - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 4 days
- Super AMOLED Quad HD+ Wallpapers (2960x1440) $4.49 -> Free; 5 days
Sale
Apps
- キクタン TOEIC® Test Score 600 (発音練習機能つき) ～聞いて覚える英単語～ $10.99 -> $5.49; 4 days
- キクタン TOEIC® Test Score 800 (発音練習機能つき) ～聞いて覚える英単語～ $10.99 -> $5.49; 4 days
- キクタン TOEIC® Test Score 990 (発音練習機能つき) ～聞いて覚える英単語～ $10.99 -> $5.49; 4 days
- Display Calibration Pro $7.49 -> $3.99; 5 days
- German Offline Translator $2.99 -> $1.99; 5 days
- Offline Russian Translator $5.99 -> $3.49; 5 days
- MAGIC CARD PRO (Professional magic tricks) $5.99 -> $3.99; 5 days
- Spanish Offline Translator $5.99 -> $3.49; 5 days
- Docs Viewer Pro $2.49 -> $1.49; 6 days
- eWeather HD - weather, air quality, alerts, radar $3.99 -> $1.99; 6 days
- Password Manager+: Cloud Backup & Fingerprint $4.49 -> $2.49; 6 days
- ColEm Deluxe - Coleco Emulator $3.99 -> $1.99; 7 days
- doubleTwist Pro music player (FLAC/ALAC & Gapless) $7.99 -> $5.59; 7 days
- Europe map $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Geometry Calculator $3.95 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Mobile Observatory - Astronomy $4.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Photo Exif Editor Pro - Metadata Editor $1.99 -> $1.29; 7 days
Games
- Frog on Ice Full $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- PhaRaBis $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- AsterMiner $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $3.99; 7 days
- Preschool Math Games Fun Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Tactical Mind $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Pixel walls $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Oreo - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Memory Booster for Android Pro $3.99 -> Free; 7 days
- TuneUp Master Pro $10.99 -> $5.99; 5 days
