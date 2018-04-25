It's Wednesday! We're halfway through the last week of April, so that means it's time for the second round of app sales. Today's list is much smaller than Monday's, though it does have a couple of goodies. Have a good rest of your week, and I'll see you all one more time on Friday.

Free

Apps

  1. Mobile Counter Pro - 4G, WIFI $2.00 -> Free; 1 day
  2. Voice Recorder $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
  3. Total Media Player Pro $2.99 -> Free; 3 days
  4. Running Calculator $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
  5. Todo Reminder Pro + Widget $1.99 -> Free; 4 days
  6. Dim Night Mode Screen - Night Mode Pro $1.49 -> Free; 5 days
  7. MSafe - Pro $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  8. MyTorrent Pro : Advance Torrent App $2.49 -> Free; 5 days
  9. Speccy Spectrum Analyzer $0.99 -> Free; 7 days

Games

  1. Ghoul $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
  2. Final Destination $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
  3. League of Stickman: (Dreamsky)Warriors $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
  4. Preschool Math Trainer $2.49 -> Free; 4 days
  5. The House HD $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
  6. Planetarix $0.99 -> Free; 6 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Atlantis 3D Pro Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 4 hours
  2. Africa 3D Pro Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
  3. Ortus Icon Pack Pro $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
  4. Piranha Aquarium 3D lwp $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
  5. Ollym Pic Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
  6. Paper - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 4 days
  7. Super AMOLED Quad HD+ Wallpapers (2960x1440) $4.49 -> Free; 5 days

Sale

Apps

  1. キクタン TOEIC® Test Score 600 (発音練習機能つき) ～聞いて覚える英単語～ $10.99 -> $5.49; 4 days
  2. キクタン TOEIC® Test Score 800 (発音練習機能つき) ～聞いて覚える英単語～ $10.99 -> $5.49; 4 days
  3. キクタン TOEIC® Test Score 990 (発音練習機能つき) ～聞いて覚える英単語～ $10.99 -> $5.49; 4 days
  4. Display Calibration Pro $7.49 -> $3.99; 5 days
  5. German Offline Translator $2.99 -> $1.99; 5 days
  6. Offline Russian Translator $5.99 -> $3.49; 5 days
  7. MAGIC CARD PRO (Professional magic tricks) $5.99 -> $3.99; 5 days
  8. Spanish Offline Translator $5.99 -> $3.49; 5 days
  9. Docs Viewer Pro $2.49 -> $1.49; 6 days
  10. eWeather HD - weather, air quality, alerts, radar $3.99 -> $1.99; 6 days
  11. Password Manager+: Cloud Backup & Fingerprint $4.49 -> $2.49; 6 days
  12. ColEm Deluxe - Coleco Emulator $3.99 -> $1.99; 7 days
  13. doubleTwist Pro music player (FLAC/ALAC & Gapless) $7.99 -> $5.59; 7 days
  14. Europe map $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  15. Geometry Calculator $3.95 -> $0.99; 7 days
  16. Mobile Observatory - Astronomy $4.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  17. Photo Exif Editor Pro - Metadata Editor $1.99 -> $1.29; 7 days

Games

  1. Frog on Ice Full $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  2. PhaRaBis $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
  3. AsterMiner $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  4. Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $3.99; 7 days
  5. Preschool Math Games Fun Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days
  6. Tactical Mind $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Pixel walls $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
  2. Oreo - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

  1. Memory Booster for Android Pro $3.99 -> Free; 7 days
  2. TuneUp Master Pro $10.99 -> $5.99; 5 days