The first phones running Android Go, a lightweight version of Android designed for budget devices, were announced at Mobile World Congress earlier this year. ZTE, Nokia, Alcatel, and others were the first OEMs to jump on board. Now it appears Meizu might be next, according to the company's head of marketing.

Ard Boudeling, Head of Global Marketing at Meizu, announced that the company is working on an Android Go device. Although Meizu has no presence in the United States, the company has a large following in Asia and Europe.

Those of you who've been following me for a while know how passionate I am about Android Go. I'm proud to share we're working together with Google to launch Meizu's first #AndroidGoEdition smartphone! pic.twitter.com/r9vaZQaaeH — Ard Boudeling (@ArdCB) April 24, 2018

Unfortunately, there are no other details about the device right now, except that it will launch sometime this year. Meizu told Android Headlines that the company doesn't plan on entering the US under the current administration, citing recent events with Huawei and ZTE. In other words, the Android Go phone won't make it America.