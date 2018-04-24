Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so.

Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Looking for the previous roundup editions? Find them here.

Featured Product

BESTEK 300W Power Inverter

Today's roundup is presented by BESTEK. The BESTEK 300W Power Inverter is travel sized. This makes it ideal for use on vacations, work trips, and camping. It features a universal cigarette lighter plug with a 24-inch long cable that will plug into almost any vehicle imaginable. Included are two 110V AC outlets that are great for charging larger devices such as laptops and tablets, plus there are 2 USB charging ports (2.1A & 1A) for powering any of your USB compatible devices.

The retail price of the BESTEK 300W Power Inverter is normally $29.99, but you can grab one today for 39% off using this promo code: ADGSH1

Purchase here: BESTEK 300W Power Inverter

Games

Returner 77

Android Police coverage: Returner 77 is a striking graphic adventure game that shouldn't be missed

Returner 77 had its work cut out for itself when it released in the same week as The Room: Old Sins. It too is a graphical adventure game with heavy does of "escape the room" puzzle elements. But unlike the games in The Room series, this release has a strong sci-fi theme that contains plenty of live-action video clips that fully immerse the player in the evolving story.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Experience a sci-fi 3D puzzle adventure game like no other. Immerse yourself in a story of post-alien invasion Earth as one of the last survivors, exploring an alien spaceship that might be your key to rebuilding humanity. The new to Android game is the best of both adventure and puzzle gaming, with challenging and interesting puzzles wrapped around a mysterious environment.

Dynamite Headdy - Classic

Android Police coverage: Dynamite Headdy is the latest SEGA Forever release to land on the Play Store

Dynamite Headdy - Classic is the latest SEGA Forever release to hit the Play Store. As of a March 1st Sega has decided to slow down their release schedule for their Forever program, most likely due to poor sales. The trouble stems from their in-house emulator that is used for the majority of these "classic" games. It often lags or skips frames, and the controls aren't too great either. Sadly both of these issues are present in this release, so unless you are a diehard fan, you should probably skip it.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

--

Head-swapping fan-favorite Dynamite Headdy is now available on mobile. Play free and rediscover SEGA’s quirky classic. On-stage rampage. The theater world can be deadly, especially where Dynamite Headdy works. As star of the Treasure Theater Show, Headdy must thwart the jealous Dark Demon and his keymaster henchmen from taking over the world.

Red Comrades 3

BUKA Development has been releasing ports for the Red Comrades point and click adventure series on Android since 2016. Their latest release is the third installment, and you will be tasked with saving the world once again. Many interesting characters make a return for this release, and the inclusion of a time machine will certainly mix things up and keep the story entertaining.

Monetization: $1.49 / no ads / no IAPs

--

In order to save the world once again Pete and Vasily Ivanovich will have to get through fire, water and through… some other stuff and then again and again. They will get really close to the worst criminals on Las-Vegas streets, enlist in the commandos and complete several missions for the USA government - to get rid of drug dealer's band in jungles of Central America, to fight against Saddam Hussein and even to make a trip to Alaska.

TV Games Cast

After putting together a list of the best Chromecast compatible games available on the Play Store last year it was very apparent that there aren't that many games with built-in Chromecast support. If you have noticed this issue too, boy have I got an app for you. It is called TV Games Cast, and just as its name would suggest, it contains a bunch of Chromecast compatible games. And best of all, a new game will be added to the app every month.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

TV Games Cast is the biggest Chromecast games portal. From now on you will never be bored again - enjoy our games in the comfort of your living room and on your travels. You can play our games on a TV screen with your mobile phone on any cast device: Chromecast (1, 2, Ultra), Android TV or TVs with built in casting hardware (e.g. Vizio, Skyworth, SONIQ).

Pet Picnic

Playlab's Pet Picnic is a beta release, so there may be a few bugs or missing features. Most notably there is no tutorial, which can leave the player confused as to what they should be doing. Once I figured out that you don't have to match the food to clear a line, everything came together. So obviously that will be your goal, to group different foods into clearable lines so that you have enough space left on the board to place the next group of food items.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

Pack your PICNIC bag and get ready for a fun, easy and free PUZZLE game. In different environments, match tiles to feed your PETS. Connect tiles to form at least one full line or column in a never to clear the desk. Keep feeding your pet, unlock booster and get the highest score possible. Train to the coming soon leaderboard where you will compete against your friends.

Bouncy Break

Mamau's Bouncy Break is a fun little arcade game that is all about ground stomping for as long as you possibly can. Underneath your character is a line of blocks that are moving side to side. What you want to do is stomp on those blocks when they line up, which will result in you clearing them. The more blocks you clear, the higher your score.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

--

Enjoy the sweet summer-vibes and Bouncy Break your way to an epic High-Score.

Desiigner's Panda Rush

Ketchapp's Desiigner's Panda Rush is an endless runner of sorts. You see, your job is to race along a highway for as long as you can. But if things were that easy, this wouldn't be a game. Your car apparently has some a problem that makes it swerve on the road. You can tap on the left or the right of the screen to try and correct the curvature of your path, but that will only swing you in the opposite direction. So you have to balance your tapping so that you can drive without running off of the road or hitting too many cars.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

--

The road does not forgive mistakes. Something is wrong with your car: it no longer drives straight. But that’s not a problem, is it? Avoid collisions or run into everything in sight, crashing into all of the cars in front of you, the choice is yours. Play as the famous rapper Desiigner and try to escape from the police with your panda friend.

Color Jump

Just about every week there are a couple of new titles from Ketchapp, and this week is no different. Color Jump is the second title from the publisher in today's game roundup, and it is a simple color matching game where you tap on the screen to make a ball jump. When that ball meets up with the walls to its left or right, its color has to match that of the segment of wall you just hit, or it's game over.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $2.99

--

Jump from side to side and go as far as you can.

Avoid hitting the wrong color

Don't collide with obstacles

Catch some stars along the way and unlock different players

Colorblind - An Eye For An Eye

Nitrome has released a couple of my favorite pixel-based games on Android, and it looks like their latest release Colorblind - An Eye For An Eye has shaped up to be a notable successor to their previous efforts. It is a quirky 2D platformer that will have you venturing out into a puzzle-filled world in order to save your Left-Eye companion. Without her by your side you are now colorblind, which is how the many color-based puzzles come into play.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $3.99 a piece

--

Meet Right Eye, He is in love with Left Eye and the two of them live happily together, blind to the perils that lay just outside of peripheral vision. One day the dusty Pirates kidnap Left Eye leaving you to suffer retinal detachment and a bit dilated. Without her, your world is without color….literally.

Flip The Rocket

111% is another developer that has a new game every week. Their latest release on the Play Store is called Flip The Rocket, and as the name would suggest, this is a game all about flipping rockets. As your rocket moves upwards, it uses fuel. By flipping your rocket, you gain fuel. So you will have to balance how far you move up the screen or perform flips, which can get tricky depending on how good your flipping skills are.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $4.99

--

3..2..1.. Launch the Rocket. How high can you fly? Hold to rotate & Release to fly. Rocket. Jet. Spaceship. Plane. Choose what you dream of. Flip the Rocket. by 111% Simply Addictive. Enjoy ‘FLIP THE ROCKET’ while you in school, on a date, in the bus or train, waiting for line and so on. Anytime, anywhere you can flip it.

Mr Gun

Ketchapp is definitely on a roll this week. Mr Gun is the third game from the publisher in today's roundup, and it is one of their more interesting releases. You play the part of a lone gunman who must shoot first as he makes his way up a flight of stairs. Your opponents are above you on those stairs, but at an angle. As you reach the top of each set, there will be a slow-moving line displayed on the screen that will eventually line up with your opponent. As long as you tap on the screen at just the right moment, you will shoot your adversary and then move on to the next.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $5.99 a piece

--

Are you a good shot? Let’s find out. Rulebook of MR GUN:

Rule 1: Tap to shoot.

Rule 2: Score headshots for double score.

Rule 3: Score headshots for extra coins.

Rule 4: Score headshots for fun.

Soap Dodgem: Bubble Puzzle

Soap Dodgem: Bubble Puzzle plays a lot like a cute game of Sokoban mixed with a little bit of the gameplay from Sega's Chu Chu Rocket. Each puzzle will have you clearing the board of any mold or toilet paper rolls in your journey to keep your bathroom clean. Much like in Sokoban there is a particular set of moves you will have to follow to clear everything properly. And once you add in the auto-movement tiles from Chu Chu Rocket, things get even more complicated.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.49 - $5.99

--

CLEANING IS THE NEW FUN. Slide the soap squad and clear your enemies through the mazes of a bathroom. SLIDE YOUR WAY TO PERFECT CLEANNESS. In Soap Dodgem your goal is to help your happy soap friends get back to their soap holders and clean as many mold creatures on the way as you can.

Orbia: Tap and Relax

Orbia: Tap and Relax is a well-made endless runner with adorable graphics and a relaxing atmosphere. There is no timer included in the game, so there is no rush to advance. The controls are dead simple to understand. Simply tap on the screen to move from one circle to the next, and that's all you need to know. As you progress the circles you want to move to will be surrounded by orbiting enemies. You will want to avoid them at all costs because if you touch one, it's game over.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $15.99

--

Orbia challenges you and your friends to clear as many levels as you can in a vibrant, unusual world. Play and overcome moving obstacles with style: only a well-timed tap will lead you to your goal. Designed as an easy pick-up-and-play for all to enjoy. Improve your skills in increasingly complex levels.

Dungeon Escape - Action RPG crawler: hack & slash!

Genera Games' Dungeon Escape is a voxel-based action RPG dungeon crawler. Just like the majority of free-to-play mobile releases in this genre, you will spend the majority of your time exploring danger-filled dungeons so that you can acquire the best loot. The better your loot, the further you can progress, then you can repeat the process until you reach the end of the game.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $19.99

--

Dungeon Escape, the best Action RPG dungeon crawl game, is now out. Choose a legendary hero, hand a mighty sword, ranged bow or magical wand and escape from every dungeon defeating dangerous monsters and bosses. If you love hack and slash and ARPG (action role playing games), Dungeon Escape is for you.

Starlost - Space Shooter

Starlost - Space Shooter combines a few different genres into this enjoyable space-adventure game. You can expect plenty of top-down shooting action, but there are also some tower defense elements mixed with a few RPG aspects that when combined breathe life into this early-access title.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $45.99

--

Starlost is an early access top-down space shooter, mixing tower defense, bullet hell, and classic RPG elements with gorgeous 3D graphics. Take control of Axel in an unforgettable epic story mode campaign. Mine asteroids, research new technologies and build up your ship - choose your loadout, select your abilities and defeat the evil robot hordes in this intense shmup.

Brew Town

AppBox Media's Brew Town combines business simulator gameplay with the beloved hipster hobby of craft beer brewery. Think of it as Game Dev Tycoon, but with beer. So not only can you brew up some tasty digital beverages, but you can also design your own labels in the game's powerful label editor. Performance is still a little spotty, but it's still a very playable game, it just needs a few minor improvements.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.49 - $64.99

--

Welcome to Brew Town. The world’s foremost Craft Beer Simulator. Start your very own craft beer brewery. Expand your range of tasty brews, design your bottles and cans, upgrade your buildings, and satisfy your customers endless thrist. Brew, bottle, ship and sell to grow your town into an empire. Make the world a little more tasty.

Destiny Warfare: Sci-Fi FPS

Azur Interactive Games Limited is one of those mobile devs that tend to copy the name and gameplay of AAA titles. Destiny Warfare is clearly meant to capitalize on the Destiny name, but luckily the gameplay and graphics aren't half bad. There is an auto-fire mechanic, which lends itself well to touchscreen gaming, though I'm sure there are a few of you (myself included) who would prefer to use their skill to shoot the other players in their FPS games instead of relying on the computer to do everything for you.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $94.99

--

A multiplayer FPS in a sci-fi setting. The event so the game take place in the distant future, when humanity has surpassed the limits of technological development and the world has descended into the chaos of interplanetary warfare. Player will face team PvP combat as classes like Recruit, Saboteur, Tank, and Assault. Each of the classes has its own features and abilities.

Sdorica -sunset-

Rayark International Limited is best known for their musical rhythm games Cytus and Deemo. They obviously have a good grasp of what it takes to make a successful rhythm game, and their latest release Sdorica -sunset- looks like it's another winner for their catalog. At its core, it is an RPG, but it is its kicking soundtrack and rhythm-based gameplay that sets it apart from anything else in the genre.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

Legend has it that the world was once pitch black. Humans were puppets of the giant dragon "Sdorica". As a "Watcher", how will you change this world?... Four years in development, Rayark Games' latest work challenges the limits of visual design, music performance and story telling in a Role-playing game.

FishingStrike

Netmarble is a very well known developer of mobile games that usually sticks to a free-to-play formula. So if you don't enjoy needlessly grinding or continuously spending money on in-app purchases, you may want to skip their newly released FishingStrike. Now I have to give them credit, as this is an excellent looking game, and the fishing gameplay can be fun for casual players, but if you are looking for something a little more hardcore, you should look elsewhere.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

Exciting Action. Feelings of true suspense. Enjoy the best fishing game there is, prepared just for you by Netmarble. Gather Anglers to fish and grow with. Get the tense feeling of fishing with your Anglers and their exciting skills. There’s no more need to spend hours waiting. Go catch all the fish you want.

Blocky Farm

Blocky Farm is a voxel-based farming simulator. You can manage your farm, build relationships with the townspeople, interact with livestock, and harvest your fields with any number of different farming equipment. There is no need for an internet connection to play, and there is a newly added weather system that should make your virtual farming experience more immersive.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.49 - $99.99

--

Enter the charming world of Blocky Farm where you can manage your lands, take care of animals, harvest fields, deliver goods to the town and create friendship with citizens. Create farm of your dreams and grow big. Start your village life today. Blocky Farm is vege-friendly. No animals are harmed during gameplay.

Royal Blood

GAMEVIL's Royal Blood is the newest MMORPG on the Play Store. Like most mobile MMOs there is an auto-play button included that alleviates the majority of grinding in the game. So if you come at it from the perspective that you will spend most of your time delving into stats of your gear and player (kind of like an idle tapping game), then you will be in good shape. But if you expect a desktop PC experience, you will be very disappointed.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $99.99

--

War is upon us. The Legion has found their way back into the realm and the fate of the human race rests in your hands. Only you can reclaim the throne. An open field MMORPG with breathtaking graphics. A complete MMORPG experience on mobile

Choose Your Class

Master Your Gameplay

Evoke your endless desire for growth

Space Rangers: Legacy

1C Publishing EU's latest release is a port of a classic multi-genre computer game by the Russian company Elemental Games. It is called Space Rangers: Legacy, and it has been updated for touchscreen controls, though it still retains all of the tactical spaceship battles from the original. Your job is to uncover galaxy secrets as you meet new alien races, work on sophisticated planetary research, and brawl with some nasty space pirates.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $109.99

--

Destroy the Dominators, restore the balance of power, save the Universe. Space Rangers, the legendary stellar RPG, is now available on mobile and tablet devices. Set on an adventure in the world of the breath-taking cosmic saga. Help the Coalition to oppose the intransigent enemy — cybernetic Dominators, who aim to conquer all galaxy — one star system after another.

Know A Worthy New App? Let Us Know!

If you have an application in mind for the next issue of the roundup, feel free to send us an email and let us know.

Important: there are 2 requirements in order for the app to be considered, listed below.

the app's launch date has to be no longer than 2 weeks ago

it has to be original, ground-breaking, well-reviewed, interesting, fun, etc - the cream of the crop

Now, if and only if the above requirements have been satisfied, fire up an email to this address: [email protected].

1 sponsored placement per week is available (your app would be featured at the top and marked as sponsored) - please contact us for details.