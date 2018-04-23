T-Mobile subscribers will be able to grab one $4 ticket each to "Deadpool 2" in the carrier's T-Mobile Tuesdays app on Tuesday, May 15. The vouchers can be redeemed on Atom Tickets starting on May 18, the day the movie releases in theaters. The "un-carrier" also announced two Deadpool-themed contests in which entrants can win a trip to New York for an advance screening of the film or free movie tickets for a year.

Both contests are T-Mobile Tuesdays events as well, although the New York trip sweepstakes (which is tomorrow, April 24) can also be entered by retweeting T-Mobile's tweet about the contest when it goes out. The winner will receive three nights' accommodation for two in New York, admission to an early showing of "Deadpool 2," and "the ultimate ninja masterclass at one of the oldest Dojos in New York," which, I mean—how old could one of the oldest Dojos in New York really be?

The free tickets giveaway is a little simpler: play an "interactive Deadpool 2 trailer game" on the T-Mobile Tuesdays app or website on May 1, and you're entered to win a year's worth of free movie tickets for two, again through Atom Tickets. All three promotions are in partnership with Twentieth Century Fox.

T-Mobile Tuesdays has a history of providing some pretty decent perks for T-Mobile subscribers. Last year, the app offered a free year of MLB.TV, which was a $112.99 value.