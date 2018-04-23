T-Mobile has just rolled out improved LTE coverage to literally hundreds of new locations across the United States, including cities such as Boston, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Dallas, and many others. The upgrade affects T-Mobile's low- and mid-band LTE capacity, which are the parts of the spectrum best suited for in-building penetration and long-range coverage.

Our network team added lowband LTE to 100s of sites in just two weeks, which means more and better coverage. And #WeWontStop!! @TMobile @MetroPCS #AcrossTheGrid pic.twitter.com/hrXAtgZvQM — Neville (@NevilleRay) April 18, 2018

The rollout has been taking place over the past two weeks and includes PCS, AWS, 600MHz, and 700MHz frequencies, among others. According to CTO Neville Ray, T-Mobile will be adding more 600MHz coverage to other locations soon, which it plans to use for 5G later this year. The increased coverage should affect all wireless customers that use T-Mobile's network, even those who don't pay their bill directly to T-Mobile. That would include MVNOs such as T-Mobile-owned MetroPCS, as well as others like MintSim and Project Fi.

100s of sites were upgraded with more midband capacity in just the last two weeks and #WeWontStop! This is why we’ve had the fastest LTE network for 4 years!! @TMobile @MetroPCS #Amped pic.twitter.com/dPSaDiGZCJ — Neville (@NevilleRay) April 21, 2018

I've personally already noticed improved indoor reception where I live. Check out the lists below to see if your area has received any coverage upgrade. The following is the list of places which should be seeing improved mid-band LTE:

Phenix City, AL

Mobile, AL

Tuskegee, AL

Gadsden, AL

Danville, AL

Stamford, CT

Westport, CT

New Canaan, CT

Greenwich, CT

Fairfield, CT

Danbury, CT

Brookfield, CT

Trumbull, CT

Westbrook, CT

Shelton, CT

Portland, CT

Newtown, CT

Monroe, CT

Wethersfield, CT

Windsor, CT

Bloomfield, CT

Avon, CT

Washington, DC

Rehoboth Beach, DE

Newark, DE

Naples, FL

Frostproof, FL

Lakeland, FL

Clearwater Beach, FL

Saint Petersburg, FL

Tampa, FL

Boca Raton, FL

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Pompano Beach, FL

Homestead, FL

Pembroke Pines, FL

Hallandale, FL

Jacksonville, FL

Arlington, GA

Atlanta, GA

Conyers, GA

Michigan City, IN

Hebron, IN

Indianapolis, IN

Elizabethtown, KY

Russell Springs, KY

Raccoon, KY

West Liberty, KY

Russell, KY

Cynthiana, KY

Wilmore, KY

Hagerstown, MD

Essex, MD

Baltimore, MD

Pikesville, MD

Towson, MD

White Marsh, MD

Owings Mills, MD

Joppa, MD

Columbia, MD

Cockeysville, MD

Bel Air, MD

Silver Spring, MD

Gaithersburg, MD

Bethesda, MD

Jessup, MD

Hyattsville, MD

Oxon Hill, MD

Bowie, MD

North Beach, MD

North Dartmouth, MA

Fall River, MA

Needham, MA

Belmont, MA

Arlington, MA

Watertown, MA

Brookline, MA

Randolph, MA

South Weymouth, MA

Weymouth, MA

Melrose, MA

Medford, MA

Cambridge, MA

West Roxbury, MA

Jamaica Plain, MA

Boston, MA

Stoughton, MA

Woburn, MA

West Springfield, MA

Gulfport, MS

Hattiesburg, MS

Salem, NH

Phillipsburg, NJ

Edison, NJ

Florence, NJ

Egg Harbor Township, NJ

Pleasantville, NJ

Riverside, NJ

Burlington, NJ

Bernardsville, NJ

Lake Hopatcong, NJ

Morganville, NJ

Monmouth Beach, NJ

Middletown, NJ

Keansburg, NJ

Hazlet, NJ

Red Bank, NJ

Saddle Brook, NJ

Hillsdale, NJ

Bergenfield, NJ

Hackensack, NJ

Little Falls, NJ

Elizabeth, NJ

Newark, NJ

Union, NJ

Plainfield, NJ

Warren, NJ

Verona, NJ

Millburn, NJ

Maplewood, NJ

Livingston, NJ

Linden, NJ

North Arlington, NJ

Fort Lee, NJ

Clifton, NJ

Rochester, NY

Buffalo, NY

New Berlin, NY

Waterloo, NY

Cincinnatus, NY

Red Hook, NY

Patterson, NY

West Islip, NY

Hauppauge, NY

Massapequa, NY

Jericho, NY

Melville, NY

Bay Shore, NY

Woodmere, NY

Valley Stream, NY

Merrick, NY

Ridgewood, NY

Woodside, NY

Forest Hills, NY

Elmhurst, NY

Jackson Heights, NY

Brooklyn, NY

Long Island City, NY

Middletown, NY

Bronxville, NY

Scarsdale, NY

North Salem, NY

Bronx, NY

Staten Island, NY

New York, NY

Jacksonville, NC

Charlotte, NC

Mooresville, NC

Forest City, NC

Cornelius, NC

Winston Salem, NC

Vincent, OH

South Point, OH

Ironton, OH

Gallipolis, OH

Dayton, OH

Brookville, OH

Cincinnati, OH

Barberton, OH

Bedford, OH

Strongsville, OH

Independence, OH

Cleveland, OH

Eastlake, OH

Willoughby, OH

Mentor, OH

Chagrin Falls, OH

Berea, OH

Columbus, OH

Westerville, OH

Blacklick, OH

Phoenixville, PA

Downingtown, PA

Philadelphia, PA

Levittown, PA

Bensalem, PA

Moosic, PA

Clarion, PA

Pittsburg, PA

Allison Park, PA

Carolina, PR

Guaynabo, PR

Bayamon, PR

Toa Alta, PR

Toa Baja, PR

San Juan, PR

Juncos, PR

Luquillo, PR

Coamo, PR

Fajardo, PR

Cayey, PR

Caguas, PR

Naranjito, PR

Ponce, PR

Yauco, PR

San German, PR

Mayaguez, PR

Manati, PR

Lajas, PR

Hatillo, PR

Utuado, PR

Barceloneta, PR

Arecibo, PR

Cranston, RI

West Greenwich, RI

Taylors, SC

Greenwood, SC

Greenville, SC

Myrtle Beach, SC

Conway, SC

Summerville, SC

Sullivans Island, SC

Ladson, SC

Columbia, SC

Nashville, TN

Woodbury, TN

Madison, TN

Liberty, TN

Franklin, TN

Lynchburg, VA

Bland, VA

Roanoke, VA

Portsmouth, VA

Hampton, VA

Norfolk, VA

Virginia Beach, VA

Suffolk, VA

Richmond, VA

Mechanicsville, VA

Midlothian, VA

Glen Allen, VA

Fredericksburg, VA

Vienna, VA

Triangle, VA

Sterling, VA

Weston, WV

Salem, WV

Waverly, WV

Maben, WV

Lyburn, WV

Chapmanville, WV

Charleston, WV

Spencer, WV

Cottageville, WV

Fraziers Bottom, WV

Danville, WV

Amma, WV

Oceana, WV

The list of places with increased low-band LTE coverage is given below: