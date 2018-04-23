OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed in a forum post today that the company's upcoming OnePlus 6 will feature a back panel made of glass. This is a first for the company, but like the device's divisive display notch, is in keeping with modern smartphone design trends.

Lau writes that OnePlus tested more than 70 glass prototypes before settling on the production material, and that glass was chosen out of OnePlus's desire to create devices that feel premium and "burdenless in the hand." The OnePlus 6's glass back will feature five layers of water-resistant Nanotech Coating, which is apparently an industry first. Lau says "the additional layers give the back of the device a stronger impression of depth."

The meandering 1,000-word-plus post didn't mention whether the OnePlus 6's new back material means the device will support wireless charging, which would also be a first for the company. Instead, Lau highlighted less tangible, more subjective benefits—like that "glass communicates a transparent, bright, and pure feeling."