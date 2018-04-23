Samsung's got a pretty sweet deal going on the AT&T variants of its Galaxy S9 and S9+: they're currently $569.99 ($150 off) and $639.99 ($200 off), respectively, and each comes with a free DeX Pad. Should you not be an AT&T customer, the devices can be unlocked to use on other networks if purchased outright and not financed.

The S9 and S9+ are Samsung's latest and greatest, and we really like them. The discount applies whether you finance the phones or buy them with a credit or debit card, but be aware that AT&T won't unlock a phone that isn't paid for in full—unless you want to use AT&T, you'll have to pay another way.

The DeX Pad is a nifty add-on that lets you connect your phone to an external display to use it in like a desktop computer. Futuristic! The little guy isn't actually available yet—it ships the week of May 13—but it normally runs $99.99 on its own, so it's a nice bonus. (Even if you're not interested in its intended function, it comes with a USB-C charger and an HDMI cable, and we could all use more of those.)