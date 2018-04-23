Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so.

1+ Gestures — Gesture Control

Thanks to the popularity of the iPhone X and its gesture-based navigation there has been a resurgence for ways to emulate similar controls on Android. Manuel Wrage's 1+ Gestures is the latest app to hit the Play Store that aims to bring gesture controls to our OS. By installing this app, you can customize the exact type of gesture controls you would like to use, such as launching Google Assistant, navigating to the home screen, or toggling split-screen view on and off.

Windows 10 Volume Control

For months I have been struggling with constantly alt-tabbing out of my PC games so that I can adjust my Windows 10 sound levels for both my games and whatever music apps I am listening to at the time. Solutions for adjusting your volume remotely already exist, but those apps never provided me with a perfect all-in-one solution. This is why I was so excited to see the newly released Windows 10 Volume Control on the Play Store. While it may not look like much, having a way to remotely control my sound levels in the Windows 10 Volume Mixer from one screen without needing to leave my game is a godsend.

Grasshopper: Learn to Code for Free

Area 120's Grasshopper: Learn to Code for Free was previously covered in June of last year when it first released as a beta. Well, it would appear that it has finally come out of testing and has been officially released. If you'd like to try it out, you can expect an app that offers a free educational resource that gamifies learning JavaScript from scratch. So while this is not a tool for professional coders, those new to JavaScript are given useful building blocks to help them learn the language.

Monkey

Monkey Squad's video chat app Monkey has already gained some popularity on iOS, and it just this week released on the Play Store. This way Android users can now get in on the fun. Like most chat apps you can partake in discussions with random people on the internet, but the twist is that these chats are limited to 15 seconds. After that point, you can decide to continue your discussion, or move on to the next random user.

321 LAUNCH

321 LAUNCH is an interesting augmented reality release from USA Today that focuses on simulated rocket launches from Kennedy Space Center. You can assemble your rocket, ready the launchpad, and then experience what it is like to blast off towards the exosphere. And if that doesn't get pocket protector moist, there is also a built-in feature that gives you the opportunity to watch live rocket launches through the use of AR as the app projects the telemetry of the rocket on your screen when you point your camera up at the sky.

Internet: fast, lite, and private

Amazon Mobile's Internet: fast, lite, and private is a new internet browser intended for an Indian market. So if you don't live in that region, you can't download this release. It is designed to take up as little room as possible while remaining functional, which is great for developing markets that overwhelmingly sell budget Android devices with low amounts of storage.

Audio Reader - Turn any eBook into an Audiobook

Goodereader is one of the better known e-reading blogs on the internet, and they have just released their own e-reader app. It uses the tech behind Amazon's Alexa personal assistant so that it can provide the most natural sounding audio reading tool on the market. It supports EPUB, MOBI, PRC, FB2, and PDF formats, which should just about cover the majority of potential users out there looking to have their e-books read to them.

Fios TV

Android Police coverage: Verizon launches its new Fios TV app, a better-looking version of its old FiOS Mobile app

The new Fios TV spp is a sleeker redesigned version of Verizon's older FiOS Mobile app. It is billed as "the only streaming app you will ever need." though you will, of course, need a subscription to the cable TV service just stream the majority of content it contains. Some of its features include curated watchlists, easy-to-find favorites, and access to live TV.

Google AIY Projects

Android Police coverage: Google announces 2018 AIY Projects kits with Raspberry Pi Zero included, new companion Android app

If there is one thing Google excels at, it's their persistent originality when releasing odd and quirky projects. The release of their Google AIY Projects app is undoubtedly tied to one of those endeavors. Last year Google introduced a Do-It-Yourself Google Assistant speaker, and just this last week they have updated the kit to ensure that it now includes the necessary Raspberry Pi Zero to get everything up and running right out of the box. Plus you can take advantage of this new companion app to ease your setup process.

God of War | Mimir’s Vision

The latest God of War console game hit the shelves last Friday, and with its release came the God of War | Mimir’s Vision companion app. This is an augmented reality title that takes advantage of Android's ARCore, which means device compatibility will be limited. But if you are able to install it, you can expect a detailed world map filled with informative lore.

