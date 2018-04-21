Team Win Recovery Project, which you probably know as TWRP, is the most popular custom recovery around. The open-source project makes it easy to flash custom software, including custom ROMs, on compatible phones and tablets. Since our last update a couple weeks ago, TWRP has added support for a handful of other devices, including the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 and Moto E4 Plus.

Here's the list of devices that recently got TWRP support:

You can download TWRP for these newly added devices using the links above, or you can download the TWRP app from the widget below.

Official TWRP App
Official TWRP App
Download QR-Code
Official TWRP App
Developer: Team Win LLC
Price: Free+