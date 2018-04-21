Team Win Recovery Project, which you probably know as TWRP, is the most popular custom recovery around. The open-source project makes it easy to flash custom software, including custom ROMs, on compatible phones and tablets. Since our last update a couple weeks ago, TWRP has added support for a handful of other devices, including the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 and Moto E4 Plus.

Here's the list of devices that recently got TWRP support:

Motorola Moto Z Play 2016 (addison)

Motorola Moto E4 Plus (nicklaus)

Telekom Puls (ttab)

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 (chiron)

You can download TWRP for these newly added devices using the links above, or you can download the TWRP app from the widget below.