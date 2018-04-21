Despite doing a pretty good job on keeping its phones up to date, HMD Global has until recently had a bit of trouble with releasing the kernel sources for its devices. But in a "finally" moment, the exclusive manufacturer of the Nokia brand has released the Nokia 8 source codes to the developer community.

Having this code allows developers to start tinkering with custom software for the device(s) in question. These kernel sources for the Nokia 8, which was very well-received by our very own (awesome) Rita, have often been requested by the dev community since the phone launched.

Though this is a big step in the right direction, HMD still does not permit the Nokia devices to be bootloader-unlocked. That severely hampers the benefits of developers having the kernel sources, but perhaps HMD will reverse its policy if the community asks enough for it.