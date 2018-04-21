Flickr announced yesterday that it's entered into an agreement to be acquired from Oath Inc. by photo-sharing and image hosting platform SmugMug. Flickr says there are currently no plans to change its service following the acquisition.

You may not be familiar with SmugMug, but it's actually been around since 2002—longer than Flickr, which came online in 2004. SmugMug's service is subscription-based, offering paid plans for individuals and businesses. While SmugMug doesn't offer any free plans, Flickr's popular ad-supported service will remain intact.

In an interview, SmugMug CEO Don MacAskill told USA Today that he plans to maintain Flickr as its own standalone platform, and even hopes to build on it—although he didn't seem set on the specifics of doing so. “I don’t know what the future holds. This is a new model for me,” he said.

Financial details of the acquisition haven't been disclosed.