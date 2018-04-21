AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson surprise-announced the company's upcoming streaming service, called Watch, during his testimony at AT&T's ongoing antitrust trial this week. The service will be free for AT&T unlimited wireless subscribers, a spokesperson later said, and cost $15 per month for everyone else. The service won't include sports programming.

Watch will allow subscribers to watch cable content without a cable subscription. AT&T already provides a service like this one in DirecTV Now, which starts at $35 a month; Watch will be considerably less expensive, and sounds like it could be a good deal for folks who want cable but aren't into sports. Watch will be available sometime in the "next several weeks," an AT&T spokesperson said.

Spectators at the trial, including an AT&T spokesperson, were apparently caught off guard by Watch's abrupt unveiling. AT&T has been wrapped up in an antitrust suit over its plans to purchase competitor Time Warner for $85 billion. The company has said it plans to restructure following the proposed acquisition, should it go through.