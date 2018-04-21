Fortnite may not yet be available on Android, but that doesn't mean you can't get into some hectic battle royale gameplay on the OS. A ton of similar games have released on the Play Store in the last few months, so I figured why not round up all of the better titles into one post so our readers can see what their options are while patiently waiting for the official Fortnite releases. So without further ado, here are 12 Fortnite-style games for Android that you can play right now.

PUBG MOBILE

PUBG Mobile may still be a work in progress, but what it has to offer so far results in a very playable battle royale game for Android. One could argue the experience is even better than PC thanks to a smoother framerate and no cost to play. There are still plenty of expensive in-app purchases, but it would seem the currency you purchase with them is used mainly for cosmetic items. So if you are not too worried about theming your character, you should have no issues playing for free.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

100 players parachute onto a remote 8x8 km island for a winner-takes-all showdown. Players have to locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles and supplies, and defeat every player in a graphically and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone. Get ready to land, loot, and do whatever it takes to survive and be the last man standing.

Garena Free Fire

Garena Free Fire is one of the older battle royale games to release on the Play Store that gained popularity rather quickly. It has over 50 million installs, which is more than PUBG or any of its other clones. So if you are looking for a large install base, this one is the king. Reviews have been mostly positive with a 4 1/2 star rating from over 2 million players, though users have recently voiced concerns over a few connection issues that cropped up with its last update.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $49.99

Free Fire is the ultimate survival shooter game available on mobile. Each 10-minute game places you on a remote island where you are pit against 49 other players, all seeking survival. Players freely choose their starting point with their parachute, and aim to stay in the safe zone for as long as possible.

RULES OF SURVIVAL

Rules of Survival is the first of three NetEase titles listed in this roundup. Just this week the developers added in a first-person view that you can switch to on the fly, plus there is a new World Arena mode that allows players to join a team from their country in a battle to defeat opponents from a different country. So at the very least, you know the devs are taking the support of the title seriously.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

This is a Battle Royale game now played by over 100 million people worldwide. May we present you with a fully upgraded new 8x8 km map that allows 300 players to battle on a wide variety of terrains. Only one will survive. Beware, your safe zone is shrinking. So collect scattered weapons, arm yourself to the teeth, and wield your tactics like no other.

Last Battleground: Mech

Elex's Last Battleground: Mech recently changed its name with the addition of a 5v5 mech battle mode, which appears to be the new focus for this release. So if you are looking for something a little different, this may just be it. There's still a classic mode for those of you interested in standard battle royale gameplay, though its features may not be able to keep up with some of the more popular titles in this list that haven't split their player base.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $4.49 - $19.99

Kill enemies, snatch energy cubes, summon and pilot your Mechs in this 5V5 shooter experience. Feel the invincible Mech and its endless power at your fingertips. Use heavy weapons like missiles to slaughter enemies and watch as the environment around you turns into scorched earth before your eyes. Prove yourself in every map. Use different strategies and tactics to win every battle.

Knives Out

Knives Out is another battle royale release from NetEase Games, and this is probably the best looking one out of all of their titles. A new map was released this week along with a few graphical improvements such as smoother character movement. There still appear to be a few bugs with server reconnects and spotty voice communication, so like many of these games, it's a work in progress.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

100 players are scattered throughout the massive battlefield. Explore the map, collect weapons, take aim, and pull the trigger. Remember, there can only be one winner. Explore islands, snow-capped mountains, train tunnels and other unique locations while you wait for your moment to strike. Storm the battlefield with battle buddies in Duo Mode, Squad Mode and Fireteam Mode.

Grand Battle Royale: Pixel War

Grand Battle Royale uses a Minecraft-like voxel look that most Android gamers should be familiar with. So think of this as a more kid-friendly battle royale game. A new map was added last week, and you can now form teams with up to three friends. The controls can be difficult to manage, though they have been improved a little with a the last couple of updates that were pushed out.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $14.99

BATTLE in online multiplayer games when you play the new massive open world game. Survive the battlegrounds, improve your shooting skills, and develop new PVP tactics for FREE. Jump out of the survival plane on the dead island, find the best loot, kill the enemies. Players are spread around the island unarmed and must find and use various weapons and items to eliminate opponents.

PIXEL'S UNKNOWN BATTLE GROUND

FPS Shooter's Pixel's Unknown Battle Ground is another voxel-based battle royale game that would be great for kids thanks to its friendly theme and auto-shooting mechanic. This way the gameplay is accessible to casual or inexperienced players. It supports third and first-person views, and there are a ton of skins available on the market for you to theme your player however you like. Plus the monetization isn't too greedy, which really sets it apart from the rest of the games in this list.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $3.49

Do you like military blocky pixel games? Try to survive on crazy pixel battle arena after apocalypse in the block city. Jump out of the survival helicopter on the dead island, find the best loot, kill the enemies. BUT be afraid of the shrinking zone, it does significant damage. Shoot with AK, pixel gun, smg, multiple-barrel and other weapons. BE THE LAST lone survivor.

Survivor Royale

NetEase Games' Survivor Royale is considered to be one of the better battle royale games on the Play Store. It has a large 10 million+ install base, so finding a match is a breeze. And if you were worried that this might not play close enough to PUBG or Fortnite, you can rest a little easier knowing the PUBG's devs are actually suing NetEase over too many similarities, which is great for fans of the genre since there shouldn't be much of a learning curve.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Up to 100 players are spread across a large map. They all begin unarmed, compelled to scavenge for the weapons that are randomly spawned through the area. Over the course of 20 minutes, the playable area contracts, forcing survivors into a fight to the death. Last man standing. 100 players, one fair battlefield, only the best stands till the last.

Hopeless Land: Fight for Survival

HERO Game's Hopeless Land: Fight for Survival is one of the newer releases in this list, but that doesn't mean it hasn't built up a large player base yet. It already has over 1 million installs, which allows its matchmaking to work just as good as its competitors. One thing to keep in mind, the "screenshots" on the Play Store are not representative of how it looks. Now I wouldn't say that this is the worst looking battle royale game in the list, just don't expect anything groundbreaking in that department.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

A battle royale mobile shooting game you never tried before – Hopeless Land, which can support 121 players fight in one survival game at same time. Many ingenious game features in Hopeless Land: various of special Asian architectures locate in the battleground; Drive the helicopter and experience the air-to-land fight you never tried before.

Guns Royale - Multiplayer Blocky Battle Royale

Wizard Games Incorporated's Guns Royale is a release from November of last year that recently implemented an exciting augmented reality feature that allows you to watch matches unfold in AR. Other than that, this plays just like the majority of battle royale games, just with a voxel twist to its graphics.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $54.99

BATTLE in online multiplayer games when you play the new open arena game Guns Royale. Survive the battlegrounds, improve your shooting skills, play in AR, and develop new PVP tactics for FREE. The race is on to collect new guns and level-up before your competition. Dominate the battlefield by taking on each opponent and strive to be the #1 blocky shooter.

Survival Squad

Shenzhen Bingchuan Network Co's Survival Squad isn't very well known. It only has 500k installs, which is nothing to sneeze at, but still one of the lower population battle royale games on the Play Store. It recently added a training ground that is great for new players to learn the ins and outs of the gameplay, and its lack of any monetization means you can jump in without having to worry about any hidden costs.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Do you crave that indescribable thrill that gets you all pumped-up? Then Survival Squad is for you. Join thousands of others on your server and try to win over the other players on the island—it’s that simple. No unfair mechanics, no random draws. All you can rely on is your skill and your chill. Now, better get ready for the adventure . The last one standing just might be you.

Conflict.io: Battle Royale Battleground

YueChuan Games' Conflict.io is probably the most obscure out of all the battle royale games on this list. It changes things up by leaning into its io roots by displaying everything from a top-down view. It lacks any way to team up, so this is purely an every man for themselves type of situation. It supports up to 35 players on one map, and it is offered free of charge as an ad-supported release.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Here you can battle at any time. Conflict.io is an intriguing and adorable gunfight survival battle royale game, with unique scenes and randomly acquired weapons. Each round has a different start. You may go straight for the skill or casually showcase your skills. The small rounds of gunfights allow you to battle as a team at any time.

And that is the end of the list. Please feel free to share any other games you think could comfortably fit into this Fortnite-style category in the comments below. Thanks for reading, and have a great weekend!