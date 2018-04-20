Verizon has begun rolling out a new update for the Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge. The release notes on the carrier’s website say that the update includes Android 8.0 Oreo, but users who have already installed the release were disappointed to find it didn’t quite deliver everything that was promised.

“This software update brings the latest Android Oreo OS, tools for you to improve your productivity such as App pair, Dual Messenger, and high contrast keyboard as well as UI improvements to your phone dialer,” reads Verizon’s update log. “The latest Android security patch is also included.”

As it turns out, the latest Android security patch is the only thing that’s included. The release does not contain Android 8.0 or any of the features Oreo brings with it. That’s despite the fact that Verizon lists things like autofill, picture-in-picture, notification dots, and background app limits in its announcement.

We’re not quite sure how Verizon messed this up, but it certainly explains why the Android build number for this release — NRD90M — pertains to Nougat and not Oreo. Verizon did include screenshots in its announcement that show Oreo running on a Galaxy S7, so perhaps the update is right around the corner. Just don’t expect to see Oreo on your Galaxy S7 or S7 edge after installing this particular release.

We’ll let you know when Verizon pushes out another update for these devices (hopefully with Oreo included). In the meantime, you can install the latest security patch by visiting Settings -> About phone -> Software updates -> Check for updates.