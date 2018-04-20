If you’re planning to buy one of Motorola’s newest handsets, you should be aware that you won’t get lengthy software support. Motorola is promising just one major Android upgrade for the new Moto G6 series, while the Moto E5 series may not get a major update at all.
Motorola unveiled its new smartphone lineup at an event in New York City on Thursday. There are six new handsets altogether, including the midrange Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus, and Moto G6 Play, and the budget Moto E5, Moto E5 Plus, and Moto E5 Play. They all look like compelling devices with affordable price tags — but there’s something you should know pertaining to all of them before you pick one up.
According to a report from Ars Technica, Motorola has promised just one major Android update for the Moto G6 lineup. Given that all three devices come running Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box, that would mean they will be upgraded to Android P at some point. However, Motorola is not committing to any further upgrades beyond that. That's been Motorola's policy for the G-series for some time now, but it's disappointing nonetheless.
The outlook for the Moto E5 series looks even worse, with Motorola unwilling to guarantee a major update for its most affordable handsets. Neither the Moto G6 or Moto E5 will get monthly security patches, either; you’ll have to make do with security improvements “every 60-90 days” instead.
That’s incredibly disappointing news for Motorola fans, especially when you consider that Motorola was once one of the best in the business when it comes to software updates. It also doesn’t do much for the reputation of Android smartphone vendors in general, which are already criticized for their poor software support.
- Source:
- Ars Technica
