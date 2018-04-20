Another week is at its end, so you all know what that means: one last round of app sales! Today's list, unfortunately, is mostly disappointing (like Wednesday's), but at least we have the weekend to look forward to! Enjoy your next couple of days and I'll see you all next week.

Free

Apps

  1. onTouch English Dictionary - Premium $1.49 -> Free; 1 day

Games

  1. Deep Sea Fish Kebab $2.99 -> Free; 9 hours
  2. BattleWords Premium $1.99 -> Free; 4 days
  3. 0 to Billionaire (No Ads) $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  4. 魔塔新版:龍族覺醒(黃金版)~~打發時間好游戲，百玩不膩，劇情和關卡衆多A $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  5. Dead Bunker II $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  6. Dungeon999 $0.99 -> Free; 5 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Space Symphony 3D Pro LWP $0.99 -> Free; 9 hours
  2. Art Alive 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
  3. Oreo Silver Circle Icon Pack $1.29 -> Free; 4 days
  4. Transparent Screen Pro: Transparent Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  5. Morgana Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Droid Automation - Pro Edition $3.49 -> $1.99; 2 days
  2. Learn Italian Language Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 2 days
  3. iDickens: Ghost Stories. Immersive Experience $4.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
  4. iLondon Collection. Immersive Reading Experience $4.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
  5. iLovecraft Collection Vol. 1 "Immersive Book" $4.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
  6. iLovecraft 2 Immersive Reading $4.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
  7. iPoe Collection Vol. 1 - Edgar Allan Poe $4.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
  8. iPoe Collection Vol. 2 - Edgar Allan Poe $4.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
  9. iPoe Collection Vol. 3 - Edgar Allan Poe $4.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
  10. iWilde Collection (Immersive Reading Experience) $4.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
  11. Learn Czech Language: Listen, Speak, Read Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; 4 days
  12. Learn Vietnamese Language: Listen, Speak, Read Pro $4.99 -> $2.99; 4 days
  13. The interactive Adventures of Sherlock Holmes $4.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
  14. The Canterville Ghost (Oscar Wilde) Immersive Book $4.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
  15. AnatomyMapp $14.99 -> $9.99; 6 days
  16. SuperN64 Pro (N64 Emulator) $1.99 -> $1.39; 6 days
  17. Floating Apps (multitasking) $3.99 -> $2.49; 7 days
  18. Just 6 Weeks $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days

Games

  1. Legacy 2 - The Ancient Curse $1.99 -> $0.99; 2 days
  2. Classic Sudoku premium(Ad free) $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
  3. Battlevoid: Harbinger $3.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  4. Battlevoid: Sector Siege $3.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  5. Dark Tales: Buried Alive Full $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days
  6. Dark Tales 5: The Red Mask. Hidden Object Game. $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days
  7. Heroes of Hellas 3: Athens $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days
  8. Mountain Crime: Requital $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days
  9. Shadow Wolf Mysteries 3 $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days
  10. Weird Park 3: Final Show. Hidden Object Game. $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days

Icon packs & customization

 

  1. Dim Light Screen UI Kustom/Klwp $1.49 -> $0.99; 3 days
  2. Schematic System UI Kustom/Klwp $1.49 -> $0.99; 3 days
  3. Symmetry Colors UI Kustom/Klwp $1.49 -> $0.99; 3 days
  4. Total Performance UI Kustom/Klwp $1.49 -> $0.99; 3 days
  5. Cornie Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  6. Noizy Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

  1. Cleaner eXtreme Pro $1.99 -> Free; 6 days