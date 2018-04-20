Article Contents
Another week is at its end, so you all know what that means: one last round of app sales! Today's list, unfortunately, is mostly disappointing (like Wednesday's), but at least we have the weekend to look forward to! Enjoy your next couple of days and I'll see you all next week.
Free
Apps
- onTouch English Dictionary - Premium $1.49 -> Free; 1 day
Games
- Deep Sea Fish Kebab $2.99 -> Free; 9 hours
- BattleWords Premium $1.99 -> Free; 4 days
- 0 to Billionaire (No Ads) $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- 魔塔新版:龍族覺醒(黃金版)~~打發時間好游戲，百玩不膩，劇情和關卡衆多A $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Dead Bunker II $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Dungeon999 $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
Icon packs & customization
- Space Symphony 3D Pro LWP $0.99 -> Free; 9 hours
- Art Alive 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Oreo Silver Circle Icon Pack $1.29 -> Free; 4 days
- Transparent Screen Pro: Transparent Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Morgana Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Droid Automation - Pro Edition $3.49 -> $1.99; 2 days
- Learn Italian Language Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 2 days
- iDickens: Ghost Stories. Immersive Experience $4.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
- iLondon Collection. Immersive Reading Experience $4.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
- iLovecraft Collection Vol. 1 "Immersive Book" $4.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
- iLovecraft 2 Immersive Reading $4.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
- iPoe Collection Vol. 1 - Edgar Allan Poe $4.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
- iPoe Collection Vol. 2 - Edgar Allan Poe $4.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
- iPoe Collection Vol. 3 - Edgar Allan Poe $4.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
- iWilde Collection (Immersive Reading Experience) $4.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
- Learn Czech Language: Listen, Speak, Read Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; 4 days
- Learn Vietnamese Language: Listen, Speak, Read Pro $4.99 -> $2.99; 4 days
- The interactive Adventures of Sherlock Holmes $4.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
- The Canterville Ghost (Oscar Wilde) Immersive Book $4.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
- AnatomyMapp $14.99 -> $9.99; 6 days
- SuperN64 Pro (N64 Emulator) $1.99 -> $1.39; 6 days
- Floating Apps (multitasking) $3.99 -> $2.49; 7 days
- Just 6 Weeks $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
Games
- Legacy 2 - The Ancient Curse $1.99 -> $0.99; 2 days
- Classic Sudoku premium(Ad free) $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Battlevoid: Harbinger $3.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Battlevoid: Sector Siege $3.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Dark Tales: Buried Alive Full $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days
- Dark Tales 5: The Red Mask. Hidden Object Game. $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days
- Heroes of Hellas 3: Athens $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days
- Mountain Crime: Requital $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days
- Shadow Wolf Mysteries 3 $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days
- Weird Park 3: Final Show. Hidden Object Game. $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Dim Light Screen UI Kustom/Klwp $1.49 -> $0.99; 3 days
- Schematic System UI Kustom/Klwp $1.49 -> $0.99; 3 days
- Symmetry Colors UI Kustom/Klwp $1.49 -> $0.99; 3 days
- Total Performance UI Kustom/Klwp $1.49 -> $0.99; 3 days
- Cornie Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Noizy Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- Cleaner eXtreme Pro $1.99 -> Free; 6 days
