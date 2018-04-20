Another week is at its end, so you all know what that means: one last round of app sales! Today's list, unfortunately, is mostly disappointing (like Wednesday's), but at least we have the weekend to look forward to! Enjoy your next couple of days and I'll see you all next week.

Free

Apps

onTouch English Dictionary - Premium $1.49 -> Free; 1 day

Games

Icon packs & customization

Sale

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

¯\_(ツ)_/¯