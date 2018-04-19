Verizon has long had a parental control service called FamilyBase, but today that is going away. In its place, Verizon is rolling out Smart Family. It works on both iOS and Android to allow parents to track device location, filter content, and more. The service comes with a monthly service, fee, but it does look quite comprehensive.

After setting up Smart Family, you can choose what sort of websites are accessible from your offspring's device. Verizon says you can even block or allow individual apps and contacts on the phone. Smart Family includes features to limit not only what the kids do on their phone, but how much they can use it. You can set screen time limits via the parental control app on your phone, or just pause the internet on your kid's phone. There are also time limits on SMS, phone calls, and apps.

Parents have access to reports on call and text activity, but the location reporting feature will cost extra. The basic Smart Family tools are $4.99 per month. The Smart Family Premium with location tracking is $9.99 per month. The updated Smart Family app (which replaces FamilyBase) is already live in the Play Store. Verizon offers a 30-day free trial if you want to give it a shot.