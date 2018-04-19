Huawei today unveiled the new Honor 10 smartphone in China. The handset packs an edge-to-edge display and high-end specifications, but it’s the gorgeous color options that are most impressive. The phone is already available to pre-order from the Honor site.

The Honor 10 is a slightly more affordable (and more attractive) alternative to the Honor View10. It looks a lot like the Huawei P20 at first glance, with a 5.84-inch FullView display with a 2280x1080 resolution at 432 pixels-per-inch. It also uses the same high-end Kirin 970 processor, which is coupled with 6GB of RAM.

Buyers get 64GB of internal storage as standard, with Android 8.1 Oreo and Huawei’s latest EMUI 8.1 software pre-installed. There is no microSD card slot for expansion, sadly, but Huawei has managed to squeeze in a front fingerprint scanner, which sits beneath the Honor 10’s screen.

A 16-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 24-megapixel telephoto sensor can be found on the back of the Honor 10. There’s also a 24-megapixel camera on the front of the phone for super-sharp selfies and 1080p video recording. Both take advantage of Huawei’s AI technology to automatically tune your images for the best results.

The Honor 10 is powered by a 3,400mAh battery with fast charging over USB-C, which will give you a 50 percent charge in just 25 minutes, according to Huawei. There’s also a 3.5mm headphone jack that combines with an AK4376A 32-bit DAC and Huawei Histen technology to give you stellar sound.

All these specs sound impressive, and they certainly make the Honor 10 look like an incredibly appealing handset – and that's even before we take a look at the color options. Mirage Blue and Mirage Purple sport bright and beautiful gradients that you certainly won’t find on devices from other OEMs. There are also black and (blueish-looking) grey options for those who prefer a more subtle look.

Huawei has made the dual-SIM Honor 10 available to pre-order today in China, where the 64GB model sells for CNY 2,600 ($415/€335) and the 128GB option is CNY 3,000 ($480/€390). The device goes on sale properly tomorrow, April 20th, and it will also be available through VMall and other retailers.