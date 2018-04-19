Alexa has gobs of skills from companies large and small. Do you have a skill, though? Probably not, but you can in just a few minutes with the new Alexa Blueprints. You can create custom quizzes, FAQs for houseguests, tell your kids interactive stories.
Alexa Blueprints won't let you make just any old thing. It's based on set frameworks, which are the aforementioned Blueprints. You have to follow one of the 20 Blueprints to make a custom skill, but there's a good selection. Here's the full list.
At Home
- Custom Q&A: Customize responses to your questions
- Houseguest: Make your guests feel at home with quick access to important info
- Babysitter: Help your sitter find things, remember steps and get important info
- Pet Sitter: Help your pet sitter care for your favorite animal
Fun & Games
- Family Jokes: Create a list of your favorite jokes for when you need a laugh
- Trivia: Create your own multiple choice trivia game on any topic
- Inspirations: Curate a list of your favorite inspirational quotes
- Family Trivia: Play together and brush up on family history
- Bachelorette Party: Play to find out how well the bride’s friends know her
- Birthday Trivia: Play to see who knows the birthday girl or boy best
- Burns: Roast your friends and family with lighthearted burns
- Compliments: Flatter your favorites with a list of custom compliments
- Double Trouble: Find out which couple knows each other best with this customizable game
- First Letter: Play a game of categories starting with a certain letter
Storyteller
- Adventure: Write an adventure story where your child is the hero
- Fairy Tale: Customize an interactive prince and princess-themed tale
- Sci-Fi: Create an interactive story with a far-out theme
- Fable: Create a short narrative with a moral of the story
Learning & Knowledge
- Flash Cards: Study, test yourself, and master any subject by voice
- Facts: Keep a list of facts on your favorite topic, all in one place
- Quiz: Challenge yourself and others with a customizable quiz
There's an online interface where you can pick a blueprint and enter your custom text, which is then accessible from all your Alexa devices. You just need to tell Alexa to call up the correct Blueprint, and off you go. There are even some examples for each Blueprint to get you started. However, Alexa Skill Blueprints are only available in the US for now.
