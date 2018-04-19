Alexa has gobs of skills from companies large and small. Do you have a skill, though? Probably not, but you can in just a few minutes with the new Alexa Blueprints. You can create custom quizzes, FAQs for houseguests, tell your kids interactive stories.

Alexa Blueprints won't let you make just any old thing. It's based on set frameworks, which are the aforementioned Blueprints. You have to follow one of the 20 Blueprints to make a custom skill, but there's a good selection. Here's the full list.

At Home Custom Q&A: Customize responses to your questions

Houseguest: Make your guests feel at home with quick access to important info

Babysitter: Help your sitter find things, remember steps and get important info

Pet Sitter: Help your pet sitter care for your favorite animal Fun & Games Family Jokes: Create a list of your favorite jokes for when you need a laugh

Trivia: Create your own multiple choice trivia game on any topic

Inspirations: Curate a list of your favorite inspirational quotes

Family Trivia: Play together and brush up on family history

Bachelorette Party: Play to find out how well the bride’s friends know her

Birthday Trivia: Play to see who knows the birthday girl or boy best

Burns: Roast your friends and family with lighthearted burns

Compliments: Flatter your favorites with a list of custom compliments

Double Trouble: Find out which couple knows each other best with this customizable game

First Letter: Play a game of categories starting with a certain letter Storyteller Adventure: Write an adventure story where your child is the hero

Fairy Tale: Customize an interactive prince and princess-themed tale

Sci-Fi: Create an interactive story with a far-out theme

Fable: Create a short narrative with a moral of the story Learning & Knowledge Flash Cards: Study, test yourself, and master any subject by voice

Facts: Keep a list of facts on your favorite topic, all in one place

Quiz: Challenge yourself and others with a customizable quiz

There's an online interface where you can pick a blueprint and enter your custom text, which is then accessible from all your Alexa devices. You just need to tell Alexa to call up the correct Blueprint, and off you go. There are even some examples for each Blueprint to get you started. However, Alexa Skill Blueprints are only available in the US for now.