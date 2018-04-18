Back in February, HTC claimed that it had released the Android 8.0 Oreo update for the HTC 10 Sprint, but when we checked, no one had received it yet. It wasn't until a couple of weeks later that users started getting it, but if for some reason your device didn't get the OTA, you can now finally install it manually.
HTC has uploaded the RUU file for the Oreo update to the Sprint HTC 10, software version 3.18.651.3. The file weighs in at 1.9GB, so make sure you're on a good connection before you start the download, then follow the instructions from the page to properly flash it on your phone. Keep in mind that this will wipe your data, so back up everything before you start the process.
It's also worth pointing out that the RUU page for the Verizon HTC 10 is now also live, but the download link is missing. We'll keep an eye and let you know once it shows up.
