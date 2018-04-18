PlatinumGames is best known for their AAA console and PC titles, and they have apparently teamed up with DeNA to create an all-new hack-and-slash samurai game for mobile called World of Demons. An announcement trailer was released today, and some further details have been trickling out at a few of the major gaming websites. We can expect a release for Android sometime this summer, but it's sadly going to be free-to-play with in-app purchases. I guess Platinum couldn't pass up that sweet mobile cash, which is disheartening, to say the least.

Right above this text, you can view the official announcement trailer, but like the majority of FTP games on the Play Store, it doesn't actually show any gameplay. If your alarm bells are ringing, you aren't the only one.

Polygon has already revealed that World of Demons will be free-to-play, but more interestingly they have also mentioned auto-combat with "streamlined" touch-based controls, an in-game currency that can be purchased through IAPs, and a Facebook connection that can be used to nag your friends and family into playing. And if you take a look at the screenshots below, you can clearly see 3 types of in-game currency in the middle picture. So yeah, it would seem that this has all of the hallmarks of an FTP mobile game that was created for the sole purpose of pilfering its player-base.

Other than the news that an AAA developer is plunging the depths of mobile gaming for maximum profit, it's also clear that this is going to be a very polished release with phenomenal graphics. If you check out IGN's introduction video displayed right below, you will see that a lot of work went into the art design. So there is no arguing that this is going to be a great looking game, but I still have to wonder if that will be enough for this to succeed.

The gameplay is supposed to resemble that of the Bayonetta and the Devil May Cry series of games, but I'm not quite sure how the devs are going to pull that off when it has already been announced that auto attacking is built in. I suppose it helps that you will retain the right to manually dodge, which is part and parcel of hack-and-slash gameplay. There is also going to be a super move that you can pull off by painting a symbol on the screen. Oh, and of course there is going to be some sort of monster collection aspect, which is not surprising. They might as well stuff every known FTP mechanic they can into the game.

At first, I was excited to hear that PlatinumGames was planning to release a mobile hack-and-slash game. But then I started reading up on the upcoming title, and it seems pretty clear this will be another in a long line of polished mobile games that contain the same boring auto-battle gameplay as the last 100 FTP brawlers before it. Maybe I've just lost my interest in endlessly grinding the same tasks over and over again, but then my opinion doesn't really matter. I'm sure the devs are more concerned with how you all feel about this announcement. So are you excited for the upcoming release of World of Demons, or will you pass on this just like the rest of the shallow money-grabs on the Play Store?