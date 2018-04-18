Nowadays, several phone manufacturers have their own payment services. There's Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, the upcoming LG Pay, and of course, Google Pay. After experiencing two rebrands and retaining the same Play Store listing, the Google Pay app has just hit 100 million downloads on the Play Store.

100 million is impressive, but it may not be nearly as impressive as you're imagining. For instance, Google Pay uses the same Play Store listing and APK pname (com.google.android.apps.walletnfcrel) as Android Pay, which Android Pay continued to use from Google Pay. Additionally, Google Wallet/Android Pay/Google Pay has been pre-installed on quite a few devices.

Most recently, Google Pay began incentivizing people to use it by offering $10 to both the referrer and the referred, and it's steadily been adding support for more banks and credit unions. If you haven't tried Google Pay out and you'd like to give it a shot, you can do so via the widget below.