Phones these days have replaced many of the most commonly used portable appliances from the late 20th century. It's pretty incredible how something that's small enough to fit in your pocket has, for the most part, replaced cameras, camcorders, radios, paper maps, GPS devices, voice recorders, newspapers, credit cards — really, the list just goes on and on. However, 360-degree video cameras are not on that list, so if you aspire to shoot some quality 360-degree video, you'll need to purchase a separate device. Fortunately, Samsung's Gear 360 camera (the 2017 edition) is on sale on Amazon right now for just $115.00, which is half-off its current price on Samsung.com.

We'd previously posted the Gear 360 when it was $135.45, but this is lowest price we've seen yet. There are also some third-party sellers on Amazon who are offering the camera for slightly less, so there are a couple bucks more to be saved if you order through them. The cheapest option is $105 plus shipping, but the seller only has a 69% positive feedback rating, so you might want to steer clear. The second cheapest choice comes from a more reliable seller and only costs $112.99 with shipping included.

The 2017 Samsung Gear 360 is comprised of two 8.4MP CMOS fisheye lenses, and can shoot 15MP photos and 4K video at up to 24fps. It's also rated for IP53 water-resistance, so it should hold up to some minor splashes.