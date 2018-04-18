Power banks—especially big honkin' ones that can keep a laptop alive—can be pricey. Already down from its historical price of $79.99 to $59.99 on Amazon, the Jackery SuperCharge 20000 is a 19200 mAh pack that has both USB-A and USB-C ports to power all your thirsty devices, and the pot is even sweeter with the addition of a $15 off coupon, making for a total of $35 off.

Entering coupon code 0STK0VCB (those 0s are numerals, not letters) at checkout will net you the additional savings. Amazon's list price for the SuperCharge is $109, but it'd been going for about $80 until recently.

The pack has only received a handful of reviews, but they've all been glowing and by verified purchasers. It supports 45-watt power delivery via its USB-C port, giving it enough oomph to top off the battery of the most demanding devices that charge by USB, even while they're running. Never stop using your electronics again!