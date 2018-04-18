Tax Day (U.S.) has passed, so let's celebrate with some app sales. Today's list is a bit smaller than Monday's, but it has some entries worthwhile. Peruse at your leisure and I'll see you all for one more round on Friday.

Free

Apps

  1. Clean up - Photographic Coach for Kids $1.49 -> Free; 9 hours
  2. Brea keven Point multiple products Business $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
  3. RememberNote Pro $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
  4. Autoset - Android Automation Device Settings $1.99 -> Free; 3 days
  5. Baby Explorer $2.99 -> Free; 3 days
  6. Silent Mode (Camera Mute) $1.49 -> Free; 3 days
  7. Night Mode - Blue Light Filter for eye care $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  8. VFR GPS Airplane Navigation $4.99 -> Free; 5 days
  9. Calc Fast $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  10. PowerAudio Pro Music Player $0.99 -> Free; 7 days

Games

  1. Cubes $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
  2. Word Games Pro $3.99 -> Free; 2 days
  3. Photo Puzzles $1.99 -> Free; 4 days
  4. Timing Hero VIP : Retro Fighting Action RPG $3.49 -> Free; 5 days
  5. Dots puzzle $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  6. Everybody's RPG $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  7. Subtract Fractions Trainer $2.49 -> Free; 6 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. GlasS9 Theme Pack icons FullHD $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
  2. Popo - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  3. Rarent - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  4. Ronio - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  5. Umlix - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  6. Famver - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  7. Fresy - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
  8. Mazic - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
  9. Merrun - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
  10. Outlix - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Scarf Fashion Designer Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; 9 hours
  2. Origami Instructions Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; 1 day
  3. How to Tie a Tie Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; 3 days
  4. Conversion Calculator $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
  5. Food Diary - ServedUp $3.99 -> $2.49; 4 days
  6. Inventory Management Premium $2.99 -> $1.99; 4 days
  7. Meeting Notes $5.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  8. Russian-Czech Dictionary XXL (rusky slovnik) $7.49 -> $3.99; 5 days
  9. CloudPlayer Platinum cloud music player $7.99 -> $5.59; 6 days
  10. Investments Calculator - PRO $8.49 -> $2.99; 6 days
  11. Private DIARY Pro - Personal journal $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
  12. VGB - GameBoy (GBC) Emulator $3.99 -> $1.99; 6 days
  13. YoWindow Weather $7.99 -> $4.79; 6 days

Games

  1. Zoolax Nights:Evil Clowns Full, Escape Challenge $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
  2. Multiplication Tables $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
  3. Patchman vs. Red Circles $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
  4. Sea of Giants:(Full) Lost Island Adventure Mission $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  5. Analyze your Chess Pro - PGN Viewer $5.49 -> $3.49; 6 days
  6. Fun Chess Puzzles Pro (Tactics) $2.49 -> $1.49; 6 days
  7. The Sun: Origin $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  8. Data Defense $4.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  9. EnbornX $3.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  10. The Slimeking's Tower (No ads) $4.99 -> $0.99; 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Lines Dark - Flat Black Icons (Pro Version) $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days