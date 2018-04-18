Article Contents
Tax Day (U.S.) has passed, so let's celebrate with some app sales. Today's list is a bit smaller than Monday's, but it has some entries worthwhile. Peruse at your leisure and I'll see you all for one more round on Friday.
Free
Apps
- Clean up - Photographic Coach for Kids $1.49 -> Free; 9 hours
- Brea keven Point multiple products Business $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- RememberNote Pro $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Autoset - Android Automation Device Settings $1.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Baby Explorer $2.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Silent Mode (Camera Mute) $1.49 -> Free; 3 days
- Night Mode - Blue Light Filter for eye care $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- VFR GPS Airplane Navigation $4.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Calc Fast $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- PowerAudio Pro Music Player $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
Games
- Cubes $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Word Games Pro $3.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Photo Puzzles $1.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Timing Hero VIP : Retro Fighting Action RPG $3.49 -> Free; 5 days
- Dots puzzle $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Everybody's RPG $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Subtract Fractions Trainer $2.49 -> Free; 6 days
Icon packs & customization
- GlasS9 Theme Pack icons FullHD $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Popo - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Rarent - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Ronio - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Umlix - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Famver - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Fresy - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
- Mazic - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
- Merrun - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
- Outlix - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Scarf Fashion Designer Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; 9 hours
- Origami Instructions Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; 1 day
- How to Tie a Tie Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; 3 days
- Conversion Calculator $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
- Food Diary - ServedUp $3.99 -> $2.49; 4 days
- Inventory Management Premium $2.99 -> $1.99; 4 days
- Meeting Notes $5.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Russian-Czech Dictionary XXL (rusky slovnik) $7.49 -> $3.99; 5 days
- CloudPlayer Platinum cloud music player $7.99 -> $5.59; 6 days
- Investments Calculator - PRO $8.49 -> $2.99; 6 days
- Private DIARY Pro - Personal journal $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- VGB - GameBoy (GBC) Emulator $3.99 -> $1.99; 6 days
- YoWindow Weather $7.99 -> $4.79; 6 days
Games
- Zoolax Nights:Evil Clowns Full, Escape Challenge $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
- Multiplication Tables $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Patchman vs. Red Circles $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Sea of Giants:(Full) Lost Island Adventure Mission $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Analyze your Chess Pro - PGN Viewer $5.49 -> $3.49; 6 days
- Fun Chess Puzzles Pro (Tactics) $2.49 -> $1.49; 6 days
- The Sun: Origin $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Data Defense $4.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- EnbornX $3.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- The Slimeking's Tower (No ads) $4.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Lines Dark - Flat Black Icons (Pro Version) $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
Comments