After a brief one-month beta period, OnePlus has now begun rolling out the latest stable version of OxygenOS 5.1.0 to OnePlus 5 and 5T devices. The version is based on Android 8.1 Oreo and includes April's updated security patch.
The complete changelog from OnePlus is shown below.
Updated system to Android 8.1 Oreo
Updated Android security patch to 2018-04
Added full-screen gesture support (Only 5T)
Gaming mode
Added new optimizations in gaming mode including power saving and pausing adaptive brightness
Added network boost - network priority for gaming App in the foreground
Launcher
Added category tags in the search section of the app drawer
Auto name folders based on category
As with most device updates, the OTA will begin rolling out gradually beginning today and will reach a broader audience as the days progress. Users who receive the update and encounter any bugs or problems are asked to provide feedback on OnePlus's bug reporting forum.
- Source:
- OnePlus
