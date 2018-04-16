Wi-Fi–capable multimedia receivers bring more informative, visual experience to traditional radio

LONG BEACH, CALIF., April 16, 2018 (MEDIAWIRE) – KENWOOD USA announced it is shipping its 2018 flagship multimedia receivers introduced during the Consumer Electronics Show in January. The KENWOOD eXcelon Reference Series DNX995S (MSRP $1500.00) and DDX9905S (MSRP $1100.00) feature high-end build materials and specialized tuning. Also shipping are the mechless KENWOOD eXcelon DMX905S (MSRP $850.00), as well as the KENWOOD DNX875S (MSRP $1400.00) and DDX9705S (MSRP $950.00).

The five receivers share an enhanced entertainment and information offering highlighted by Google Assistant™, wireless Android Auto™ and access to an array of popular smartphone apps via the WebLink portal. WebLink is a technology developed by Abalta Technologies that enables the safe use of popular smartphone apps through the receiver's touch screen controls when the phone is connected to the receiver. Currently available apps include YouTube™, Waze™ navigation, enhanced weather and Yelp™.

Also offered through WebLink is NextRadio, a popular smartphone app that lets users enjoy their favorite broadcast radio stations with enhanced visual and informational content. With the NextRadio app on a connected smartphone, users can touch the radio screen to easily browse in-area radio stations and see station logos as well as what's playing through the app's Live Guide™ feature. Individual station displays show album art as well as artist and song information. NextRadio works with AM, FM and HD Radio® stations.

In addition to these entertainment features, each receiver supports SiriusXM® Satellite Radio though the separately sold SXV300 tuner, as well as wired Apple CarPlay™.

“This model year has been one of our most dynamic in terms of the entertainment features we've included in our new multimedia receivers," said Dave Hoag, executive vice president, car electronics for JVCKENWOOD. "We've been able to maximize the relationship between our radios and consumers' smartphones to let users experience even more of their favorite apps through the safety of our larger displays and enjoy their content with immersive, high-fidelity audio. We are pleased to make these receivers available to consumers through our authorized retailers."

All five multimedia receivers are available at authorized KENWOOD retailers. For detailed information on the specific features of each receiver, please view their product pages at kenwood.com/usa/car.

