G Suite, Google's collection of productivity and management tools for organizations, allows IT admins to set up managed Android devices. These phones could only run applications that were manually approved by the organization, which isn't ideal in many situations. For example, if a classroom wanted to use a new app on students' tablets, the teacher would have to contact IT to get it approved.

That limitation has now been removed, according to a new post on the G Suite blog. Admins can now allow all apps from the Play Store, or stick with pre-approved applications. With both options, whitelisted apps are highlighted on the front page of the Play Store.

The new setting is gradually rolling out to all G Suite editions, and should be available to everyone sometime in the next 15 days.