Android Things OS is a lightweight version of Android, designed to run on Internet of Things devices (smart appliances, embedded devices, etc). The first Developer Preview was released in late 2016, and it has continued to receive updates since then. Most notably, Android Things will power the upcoming Google Assistant smart displays.

Today, Google released Developer Preview 8 of Android Things, which features the final version of the API. In other words, there won't be any new API features added between now and the stable v1.0 release. Some of the new features include an improved location driver framework, a revamped InputDriver with more input types, and new Bluetooth functionality.

You can install Developer Preview 8 on the Raspberry Pi 3, NXP i.MX7D, and NXP i.MX6UL development boards. More information is available at the source link below.