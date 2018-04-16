For a couple of years now, Samsung has sold their flagships with Snapdragon chips in the US and Exynos chips everywhere else. The performance (and development, interestingly enough) is superior on the Exynos models nowadays, and the dual-SIM capabilities of these SM-G965F/DS variants can often come in handy. You can now pick up a dual-SIM S9+ for $754.99, which is lower than previous deals we've posted about.

This version of the Galaxy S9+ is equipped with a 6.2" 1440p AMOLED display, an Exynos 9810 (not the Snapdragon 845 in US models), 6GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage with microSD expansion, a dual 12MP rear camera, an 8MP front-facing camera, and a 3,500mAh battery. IP68 water resistance, fast wireless charging, dual speakers, and an iris scanner are on board as well. This phone will work on GSM carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile in the US, but not Sprint or Verizon. There may also be some bands this model doesn't support.

If you're interested, this is the lowest price we've seen thus far for this spec. Only Midnight Black is still available, and the eBay listing is showing the dreaded "Limited quantity available" indicator. Shipping is free.