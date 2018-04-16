Just as it did last year and the year before, Amazon is offering an extra 20% off of many of its Warehouse Deals in celebration of Earth Week. So if you don't mind purchasing slightly used products, you might be able to get a steep discount on whatever you're looking for.

There are a ton of categories eligible for this 20% off discount, but smartphones, computers/tablets, TV/video, video games, camera and photo accessories, networking accessories, and more are included in the tech sector. Other eligible categories include kitchen appliances, coffee/tea, luggage, vacuums, and baby products.

Here are some Android-related deals that you might be interested in:

Have a look for yourself at the source link below. You can only use the code once in one order, though that order can contain multiple items. The offer will expire on April 22nd at 11:59pm PT, but the good deals will almost certainly be gone by then. Don't snooze on these deals, because there are some seriously good discounts in here.